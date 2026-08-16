F1 Odds: Title race latest as experts predict Lewis Hamilton win probability
F1 Odds: Title race latest as experts predict Lewis Hamilton win probability
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Lewis Hamilton trails Kimi Antonelli by 50 points in F1's title race as the sport prepares to return from its summer break, and the oddsmakers believe he faces an uphill battle to claim world championship number 8.
The 41-year-old British superstar has enjoyed something of a renaissance with Ferrari this season after a miserable first year with the Scuderia.
But despite that, Hamilton has still been left trailing in the wake of the brilliant teenager Antonelli, who reeled off five consecutive race victories early in the season.
There is hope for Hamilton though, with Mercedes being hampered by reliability issues in recent races and Ferrari bringing an aggressive programme of upgrades for their SF-26 car.
The gap though remains at 50 points with Hamilton in particular being left to rue the missed opportunity for victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Ferrari appeared to have the fastest car heading into qualifying, but then things went south for the Italian giants.
With all that context provided, time to look at what the odds tell us on Sunday August 16 - just seven days out from the next race, the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.
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Latest 2026 Drivers' Championship Odds
The latest odds - from respected global oddsmaker bet365, correct at 1100 UK on Sunday August 16, have Antonelli as a very firm favourite. He is currently trading at 1/4, with an implied win probability of 80 percent.
Hamilton meanwhile clearly needs Antonelli mistakes and/or misfortune to turn this around and oddsmakers rate him as the 6/1 second favourite (14.3 percent implied win probability).
If you look at the rest of the odds for the 'leading contenders' you can glean that we effectively have a one-horse race that could extend to two. Antonelli's Mercedes team-mate George Russell is 18/1 (5.3 percent win probability) is almost written off despite trailing Hamilton by only nine points heading out of the break.
It's a similar story for Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and resurgent reigning world champion Lando Norris (McLaren), while the odds about Max Verstappen are interesting for one reason only.
If any mere mortal trailed by 110 points at the summer break they wouldn't figure here, but Verstappen is no mere mortal. The oddsmakers are still somewhat wary of him after that incredible second-half resurgence in 2025.
|Driver
|Team
|Odds
|Implied Win %
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1/4
|80%
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|6/1
|14.3%
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|18/1
|5.3%
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|22/1
|4.3%
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|25/1
|3.8%
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|40/1
|2.4%
Latest Drivers' standings
The final piece of context required for those odds are the latest Drivers' Championship standings on Sunday August 16 - and here they are:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|219
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|169
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|160
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|138
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|128
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|109
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|92
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|68
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|43
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|42
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|23
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|18
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|10
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|6
|16
|Alex Albon
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|5
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|3
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|2
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
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