Lewis Hamilton trails Kimi Antonelli by 50 points in F1's title race as the sport prepares to return from its summer break, and the oddsmakers believe he faces an uphill battle to claim world championship number 8.

The 41-year-old British superstar has enjoyed something of a renaissance with Ferrari this season after a miserable first year with the Scuderia.

But despite that, Hamilton has still been left trailing in the wake of the brilliant teenager Antonelli, who reeled off five consecutive race victories early in the season.

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There is hope for Hamilton though, with Mercedes being hampered by reliability issues in recent races and Ferrari bringing an aggressive programme of upgrades for their SF-26 car.

The gap though remains at 50 points with Hamilton in particular being left to rue the missed opportunity for victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Ferrari appeared to have the fastest car heading into qualifying, but then things went south for the Italian giants.

With all that context provided, time to look at what the odds tell us on Sunday August 16 - just seven days out from the next race, the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.

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Latest 2026 Drivers' Championship Odds

The latest odds - from respected global oddsmaker bet365, correct at 1100 UK on Sunday August 16, have Antonelli as a very firm favourite. He is currently trading at 1/4, with an implied win probability of 80 percent.

Kimi Antonelli is a strong favourite with the oddsmakers.

Hamilton meanwhile clearly needs Antonelli mistakes and/or misfortune to turn this around and oddsmakers rate him as the 6/1 second favourite (14.3 percent implied win probability).

If you look at the rest of the odds for the 'leading contenders' you can glean that we effectively have a one-horse race that could extend to two. Antonelli's Mercedes team-mate George Russell is 18/1 (5.3 percent win probability) is almost written off despite trailing Hamilton by only nine points heading out of the break.

It's a similar story for Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and resurgent reigning world champion Lando Norris (McLaren), while the odds about Max Verstappen are interesting for one reason only.

If any mere mortal trailed by 110 points at the summer break they wouldn't figure here, but Verstappen is no mere mortal. The oddsmakers are still somewhat wary of him after that incredible second-half resurgence in 2025.

F1 Drivers' Championship 2026 win odds Driver Team Odds Implied Win % Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1/4 80% Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 6/1 14.3% George Russell Mercedes 18/1 5.3% Charles Leclerc Ferrari 22/1 4.3% Lando Norris McLaren 25/1 3.8% Max Verstappen Red Bull 40/1 2.4%

Latest Drivers' standings

The final piece of context required for those odds are the latest Drivers' Championship standings on Sunday August 16 - and here they are:

F1 Drivers' standings on August 16, 2026 Pos Driver Team Points 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 219 2 Lewis Hamilton Scuderia Ferrari HP 169 3 George Russell Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 160 4 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari HP 138 5 Lando Norris McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 128 6 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 109 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 92 8 Isack Hadjar Oracle Red Bull Racing 68 9 Liam Lawson Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 43 10 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 42 11 Arvid Lindblad Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 23 12 Franco Colapinto BWT Alpine F1 Team 19 13 Oliver Bearman TGR Haas F1 Team 18 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi Revolut F1 Team 10 15 Carlos Sainz Atlassian Williams F1 Team 6 16 Alex Albon Atlassian Williams F1 Team 5 17 Esteban Ocon TGR Haas F1 Team 3 18 Nico Hulkenberg Audi Revolut F1 Team 2 19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1 20 Sergio Perez Cadillac F1 Team 0 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 0 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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