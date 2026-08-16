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Hulkenberg and Bortoleto in grey revolut F1 kit with R26 background

Audi F1 star issues contract statement as Carlos Sainz rumours swirl

Hulkenberg and Bortoleto in grey revolut F1 kit with R26 background — Photo: © IMAGO

Audi F1 star issues contract statement as Carlos Sainz rumours swirl

Bortoleto is all in with Audi

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Audi have been given a major boost in their first season in F1 with exciting young prodigy Gabriel Bortoleto confirming his contract status for years to come.

The German giants can look forward to the second half of the race schedule with a good deal of encouragement as they prepare to bring several upgrade packages across the remainder of 2026.

Audi also appear to be happy with their driver pairing as exciting young Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto and the experienced Nico Hulkenberg provide the ideal mix of youth and experience.

Seats at Audi are clearly prized assets right now in the driver market, and speculation all summer has linked Williams star Carlos Sainz with the team.

But it now appears that speculation was not coming from Audi's end, with Bortoleto and Hulkenberg likely to continue in 2027.

In the case of the 21-year-old Bortoleto, he says he is not only contractually in place for 2027, but for 'the long-term'.

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'No clauses' says Bortoleto

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport Brasil, he revealed: "As far as I can say, because it's something that's confidential, but let's say there are no clauses. I have a long-term contract with Audi. I'll be with Audi next year, and not only next year, but the following years as well."

"The intention, and I've always said this from the beginning, is a long-term project; Mattia [Binotto] always talks about a project until 2030. So, let's put it that way."

The Audi project is still very much in its early stages, but Bortoleto can see the massive potential.

"It's a project I believed in when I joined, and they believe in my potential," he said.

"I'm very excited. This year was the first step in building a new car and a new engine. Next year will be another step in putting things into practice."

Bortoleto is excited by the Audi project.
Bortoleto is excited by the Audi project.

No comment on Hulk exit rumours

One thing Bortoleto will not comment on are the rumours which have linked Hulkenberg with an exit in recent weeks. Potentially to make way for Sainz.

"I can say that my spot is filled. I won't comment on other players' contracts, but I really enjoy working with Nico. I want to make that very clear.

"He's a fast, experienced guy who brings many positive things to the team. I trust in my potential and the work we're doing."

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F1 Carlos Sainz Audi Gabriel Bortoleto

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