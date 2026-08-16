Three weeks have now passed since F1 cars last hit the track at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where Lando Norris won in stunning fashion as McLaren roared back to the front of the grid.

Unfortunately, F1's summer break continues this weekend, with no F1 race once again today, and fans left to find something else to do with their afternoon when we would all much rather be watching cars go fast around a track.

Thankfully, we will not have to be patient for much longer, with the sport's summer break set to end next week, and grand prix action back on our screens next Sunday.

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When is the next F1 grand prix?

When the summer break concludes, F1's next race is the Dutch Grand Prix, which is set to be held from Friday, August 21 through to Sunday, August 23.

It's set to be an important weekend in Zandvoort, particularly for four-time world champion Max Verstappen, for whom it will be his last home race, with the Dutch Grand Prix leaving the F1 calendar from 2027 onwards.

The final Dutch Grand Prix will be an event filled with action, though, with an F1 Sprint also set to take place alongside Sunday's main event.

After four weeks off, the 4.259km track will provide the answers to several of the key questions we are desperate to get an answer for - can Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari close the gap on Mercedes and Kimi Antonelli? Can Verstappen give those fans a very happy Zandvoort send-off? Will that Aston Martin power unit upgrade deliver the desired results? Are McLaren really back?

It's all going to be going on in the Netherlands, and we've got the full schedule below.

Date Session Local time (CEST) UK time (BST) US Eastern (EDT) Friday, August 21 Free Practice 1 12:30 11:30 06:30 Friday, August 21 Sprint Qualifying 16:30 15:30 10:30 Saturday, August 22 Sprint 12:00 11:00 06:00 Saturday, August 22 Qualifying 16:00 15:00 10:00 Sunday, August 23 Dutch Grand Prix 15:00 14:00 09:00

F1 2026 remaining schedule

The Dutch Grand Prix is one of 12 races currently remaining on the F1 2026 schedule.

The Bahrain Grand Prix, postponed earlier this season, has now been rearranged for a date in October, set to be held in Malaysia.

Doubts remain over races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, however, with conflict continuing in the Middle East.

Here is the rest of the F1 schedule this season as it currently stands.

Dates Race Circuit August 21-23 Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort September 4-6 Italian Grand Prix Autodromo Nazionale Monza September 11-13 Spanish Grand Prix Madring September 24-26 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Circuit October 2-4 Bahrain Grand Prix Sepang International Circuit October 9-11 Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Street Circuit October 23-25 United States Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas October 30-November 1 Mexico City Grand Prix Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez November 6-8 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Circuit November 27-29 Qatar Grand Prix Lusail International Circuit December 4-6 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit

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