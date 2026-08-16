McLaren driver 'working' on F1 switch as new silly season rumour emerges

McLaren test and development driver and F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli was linked with an F1 promotion this week, and the young star says it is something he is continuing to work on.

Following his F2 triumph last season, McLaren signed Fornaroli ahead of the 2026 campaign, and the young Italian has since gone on to make two FP1 appearances for the team in Barcelona and Hungary.

On both occasions, Fornaroli has impressed, and the 21-year-old also completed a private two-day test with Haas at the Jerez Circuit back in June, with his F1 experience growing stronger and stronger.

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McLaren chiefs Zak Brown and Andrea Stella both rate Fornaroli highly, but with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on their books already, the Italian is going to have to go elsewhere if he wants a full-time F1 drive.

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Fornaroli on F1 switch as Haas link emerges

Earlier this week, F1 insider Andrew Benson suggested that Fornaroli might just do exactly that, with the BBC Sport correspondent revealing that his 'most likely' next destination in F1 is Haas.

"There are not that many seats up for grabs next year and the driver market is on hold for a large part until it becomes clear whether Max Verstappen is going to leave Red Bull," Benson wrote.

"If Fornaroli is to get a seat, though, it seems most likely it would be at Haas, where Esteban Ocon's place is under threat."

Leonardo Fornaroli drove the MCL40 in FP1 in Barcelona / Credit: Imago

Now, Fornaroli has confirmed that he is continuing to work on landing a deal to drive full-time in F1, when speaking to F1.com this week.

“Absolutely. We’re working on it, trying to make it happen," Fornaroli said when asked if making the step up to F1 was a realistic goal.

"I’m focused now on the present and doing my job. There’s still some work to do, but I think we’re in a good place.”

When is Fornaroli's next F1 drive?

Fornaroli is now set to be back in F1 machinery at next weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, where he will once again take part in an FP1 session with McLaren.

It's another opportunity for the young Italian to impress, with many of the seats on the 2027 F1 grid yet to be confirmed.

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