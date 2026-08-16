Verstappen McLaren warning, Audi statement and FOURTEEN seats still open - F1 Transfer Roundup
Verstappen McLaren warning, Audi statement and FOURTEEN seats still open - F1 Transfer Roundup
The very latest on silly season 2026Make us your Google favorite
F1 Silly Season 2026 is now in full swing and we have all the latest news and rumours as we wait for the biggest chips to fall this summer.
Our latest edition includes updates on Max Verstappen and McLaren, confirmation of the lineup at Audi and an official note from F1 on just how many seats are still not 100 percent confirmed on the 2027 grid. Spoiler alert, there are a LOT.
Max Verstappen handed McLaren warning as he considers Red Bull exit
Max Verstappen has been warned about the potential downside of a move to McLaren as he ponders his F1 future.
The four-time world champion has been strongly linked with a move to the team in papaya for 2027, with the exit clause in his current Red Bull contract now active.
According to former F1 team principal Guenther Haas, the biggest pitfall of moving to McLaren would be their power unit status. Remember Zak Brown's squad are still a Mercedes customer when it comes to engines.
Steiner believes the fact Red Bull now control their own destiny after hooking up with Ford to produce their own power units is a major advantage for the Milton Keynes team.
Speaking on the Up To Speed podcast, he explained: “I think Red Bull has got one advantage - they’ve got their own engine now, which is an advantage.
"McLaren is doing very well having a Mercedes customer engine, but in the end, that would be the only possibility. And I don’t know if that possibility even exists.”
F1 HEADLINES: Horner return deadline looms as Red Bull star does exit U-turn
Audi star issues contract statement as Sainz rumours swirl
Those Carlos Sainz to Audi rumours just refuse to go away, but Brazilian prodigy Gabriel Bortoleto doesn't believe he will be making way for the Spaniard in 2027.
The 21-year-old Bortoleto says he has a multi-year deal with the German giant, will be there in 2027 and for years to come.
Speaking exclusively to Motorsport Brasil, he revealed: "As far as I can say, because it's something that's confidential, but let's say there are no clauses. I have a long-term contract with Audi. I'll be with Audi next year, and not only next year, but the following years as well."
"The intention, and I've always said this from the beginning, is a long-term project; Mattia [Binotto] always talks about a project until 2030. So, let's put it that way."
F1 issues official 2027 grid update and claims there are FOURTEEN seats still open
Navigating the silly season landscape is complex to say the least, and F1's official social media accounts illustrated that with their latest 2027 grid update.
The update claims only eight drivers are '100 percent confirmed' in seats for 2027, leaving a massive 14 still to be confirmed.
To add to the complex nature of the driver market, one of the eight they say is confirmed is that man Verstappen. We know of course that while he is contracted to Red Bull, that exit clause means his future is anything but certain for 2027.
The update from F1 also suggests both seats at Mercedes are still not 100 percent confirmed, remember the Silver Arrows are the other likely landing spot for Verstappen should he decide to leave Red Bull.
Per F1, the current status of all 22 seats is as follows:
2027 F1 driver market14 seats open
Drivers shown as Confirmed have been included in F1's official 2027 grid update. All remaining seats are currently listed as TBC.
Red Bull star does exit U-turn as top F1 insider reveals 'counteroffer'
Our final update for today is not a driver move, but it is a very significant bulletin when it comes to the 2027 season and beyond.
Red Bull have been contending with a significant talent drain over the past 24 months - including the likes of Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, Helmut Marko, Jonathan Wheatley and Rob Marshall. Gianpiero Lambiase meanwhile is on his way to McLaren.
According to reports from Spain though Red Bull have started to turn the tide, with DAZN commentator Antonio Lobato claiming they have persuaded chief engineer Paul Monaghan to stay with the team.
A few weeks ago reports suggested Monaghan - known affectionately as 'Pedals' throughout the paddock - was about to leave for Cadillac.
But Lobato, speaking to SoyMotor, claims a Red Bull 'counteroffer' was good enough to persuade the 58-year-old to commit for the future.
READ MORE: 'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed
F1 2027 GRID: The 14 seats still open as official update confirms Verstappen status
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