F1 star Fernando Alonso cruises around Monaco in ultra-rare $2.3m supercar

F1's summer break is in its final weekend, and the sport's biggest stars have all been spending their time away from the track differently.

Lewis Hamilton has been seen taking Kylie Jenner for a spin on a dirt track, George Russell is now engaged after proposing to his partner Carmen Mundt, and Charles Leclerc has been spotted on a yacht with his wife Alexandra Saint Mleux.

Now we know how Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso has been spending some of his time, with the two-time world champion having been spotted cruising around the streets of Monaco in an ultra-rare supercar.

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Alonso spotted in Monaco in Aston Martin supercar

In images shared on social media after being captured by Restricted Spotter, Alonso was spotted driving around the streets of Monte Carlo - specifically coming out of the famous tunnel the F1 track incorporates - in a grey Aston Martin Valiant.

Based on the Aston Martin Valour, the Valiant is a super-limited edition supercar commissioned by Alonso, who worked closely with the team at Aston Martin on its design and technical specification.

The Valiant packs a 5.2-litre, twin-turbocharged V12, which produces a mighty 735 horsepower.

The car was officially revealed in June 2024 before making its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed the following month.

Production of the Aston Martin Valiant was strictly limited to 38 models, with Alonso having been the first customer to get his hands on one.

With the car being so limited, there have not been many sales of the Valiant, although one recently fetched $2,294,000 at auction.

Alonso's model, being the first car off the production line, is likely to be worth even more.

The Aston Martin drivers certainly get around in style, with Lance Stroll also having been pictured in Monaco driving around in an ultra-exclusive Aston Martin DBR22, estimated to be valued at £2.5-3 million.

More power. More downforce. Less weight. Welcome to Valiant, an extreme collaboration between me and the team at Aston Martin. ?? @astonmartin pic.twitter.com/b8ecB9MIjT — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) June 26, 2024

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