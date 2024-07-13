F1 champion flaunts supercar in THRILLING Goodwood debut

A Formula 1 world champion has gotten behind the wheel of a limited edition supercar for its debut at one of the UK's biggest motorsport events.

This weekend, thousands of fans made the trip to West Sussex to watch a selection of motorsport icons and classic cars take to the hill for the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

A host of F1 teams are participating at this year's showpiece, including reigning constructors' champions Red Bull, who unveiled the RB17 Hypercar on Friday - departing design guru Adrian Newey's final project with the team.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit are celebrating their 20-year anniversary in the sport, and several stars from past and present will be in attendance to mark the occasion, including reigning world champion Max Verstappen, fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo and former racer David Coulthard.

McLaren have also brought a star-studded line-up to the event as they pay tribute to F1 legend Ayrton Senna, who tragically lost his life 30 years ago.

Thousands of fans flock to Goodwood every year for the iconic event

Fernando Alonso got behind the wheel of the new Aston Martin Valiant

Aston Martin unveil latest creation

On Friday, Aston Martin showcased a number of their supercars, including the brand new Valiant, which was taken for a spin by the f1 driver who inspired its creation- Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard has enjoyed a stellar career in F1, winning back-to-back titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, before stints at Ferrari, McLaren and now of course Aston Martin who he recently extended his contract with until at least 2026.

Special day showcasing a unique car. @astonmartin VALIANT 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2h9V7QQScQ — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) July 12, 2024

Despite being the oldest driver on the grid at 42 years of age, Alonso has lost none of his competitive spirit as he looks to bring Aston Martin to the top of the sport.

Powered by a twin-turbo 5.2-litre V12, the Valiant was born when Alonso asked for his Aston Martin Valour to be tweaked to his liking.

Speaking to Magneto magazine at Goodwood, Alonso revealed: "We reviewed the list of things that I wanted to change, and they said… maybe it’s better to make a full new car, with a new name, and we can make it a limited edition."

“More or less, everything that we asked for is in the car,” he added.

His incredible talents were on full display for excited fans at Goodwood, as he showed off what the British manufacturer's latest creation can do, alongside Sky Sports presenter Rachel Brookes.

