F1 celebrations REVEALED ahead of stunning 2025 event

Formula 1 celebrations have been announced in preparation for the return of one of the most iconic events in the motorsport calendar.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is a globally renowned motoring event held annually, with this year's celebrations taking place from Thursday 10 until Sunday 13, July 2025.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issues emotional statement as 2025 REPLACEMENT prospect revealed

READ MORE: FIA name Verstappen team-mate for 2025 in official release

Goodwood FoS takes place at the iconic Goodwood Estate and is hosted in the peak of British summer, boasting a supercar paddock and F1 pit lane, hosting some of the finest machinery in motorsport.

Last year's edition featured a heavier focus on the pinnacle of motorsport than usual given that reigning constructors' champions at the time, Red Bull Racing, were celebrating their 25th anniversary as a team.

To mark the occasion, stars of Christian Horner's outfit from past and present came together to revel in the modern success of Red Bull, with current F1 lineup Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez present alongside fan-favourite Daniel Ricciardo.

Red Bull celebrated their 25 years in F1 at the 2024 Goodwood FoS

Daniel Ricciardo played a huge part in Red Bull's F1 history prior to his axing from the sport this year

READ MORE: Official verdict on Perez Red Bull move announced

Goodwood Festival of Speed announce 2025 F1 theme

Goodwood FoS have announced their biggest-ever celebration of F1, with the 2025, ‘The Winning Formula – Champions and Challengers.’

Next year, the pinnacle of motorsport will be hosting celebrations of its own to make 75 years of F1, the first event kicking off the 2025 season in style with a unique livery reveal at the O2 in London.

Goodwood will also celebrate F1's history with a theme that: "will encapsulate F1’s relentless pursuit of excellence as teams and drivers have striven to find ‘The Winning Formula’."

FoS will welcome champions across the world of motorsport, with appearances expected from NASCAR, IndyCar, WEC, Formula E, WRC and even more.

Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of the most iconic events in the motorsport calendar

Last year's event saw F1 stars across the generations visit the Goodwood Estate, with many more no doubt lined up for 2025.

The Duke of Richmond, founder of FoS, said: "The Festival of Speed is uniquely placed to reflect on motorsport’s rich history and heritage and I am delighted that in 2025 we will do this through the lens of ‘The Winning Formula’.

"Individuals, teams, vehicles and championships have always embodied this mindset to push the boundaries of achievement, never more so than in Formula 1, which next year celebrates the 75th anniversary of its World Championship." "Having recently celebrated 75 years of motorsport at Goodwood, we know what a significant anniversary this is for Formula 1, and we’re looking forward to paying our own tribute as part of the worldwide festivities.”

The Festival has now officially announced the event's 2025 theme, taking to social media platform 'X' to share the news.

The 2025 #FOS theme has finally been revealed! ‘The Winning Formula - Champions and Challengers.’ The 75th anniversary of the Formula One World Championship will be the core of the event’s celebrations, and we at #FOS are also looking forward to welcoming competitors from every… pic.twitter.com/DInIUng93l — Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) December 11, 2024

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen drops Red Bull BOMBSHELL as 2025 debate rages on

Related