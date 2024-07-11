Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: Which F1 drivers are in the lineup?

This weekend hosts Goodwood Festival of Speed, an annual event which motorsport fans look forward to amongst the Formula 1 calendar.

Following the European triple-header in Barcelona, Austria and Silverstone, FOS will now host some of F1’s biggest names with appearances from top teams and drivers.

Red Bull Racing - a celebration of success

The most notable F1 names in attendance this year include Max Verstappen, who will play a major part in a celebration of the team’s legacy termed, ‘Red Bull culture in racing’.

Racing disciplines collide as the three-time reigning world champion takes on the infamous Goodwood hill climb in his title-winning RB16B.

The Dutchman will tackle the hill on the festival's final day, Sunday, July 14, with team-mate Sergio Perez also taking on the challenge in the RB19 - the most dominant model the sport has ever seen. Fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo will pilot the 2011 championship-winning RB7 in his appearance at the festival, with RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda also in action on Sunday.

Max Verstappen will get behind the wheel of his championship-winning RB16B from 2021

Having Red Bull drivers, past and present, pilot some of the team’s most iconic machinery seems a given but what could be most exciting for his sceptics is Christian Horner’s stint behind the wheel of the RB8. Having led the team to success over and over again since their entry to the sport in 2005, Horner has earned his place in the celebrations being the youngest team principal in the history of F1, starting the role at just 31 years old.

Engineering legend Adrian Newey hasn’t departed Red Bull just yet, with his role in proceedings being to unveil his new £5million RB17 hypercar. In what will be a world first, the RB17 will be shown as part of the Festival of Speed on Friday, July 12, remaining in the paddock for attendees to marvel at for the rest of the weekend.

The team, who have dominated F1 in recent years thanks to, in part, the genius of Newey and the success of Verstappen, will also be accompanied by alumni.

Former drivers and now pundits, David Coulthard and Mark Webber, will each take the wheel of an F1 car, as well as the other half of Red Bull’s very first driver pairing, Coulthard’s 2005 team-mate Christian Klien. The team's longest-serving driver Patrick Friesacher will also appear at the festival.

Red Bull F1 Academy Driver Hamda Al Qubaisi will complete the lineup, showing off her machinery on the Goodwood hill.

Which other F1 figures will make an appearance?

Williams will be represented by both current F1 drivers, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, alongside the team’s F1 Academy driver Lia Block. All three will get behind the wheel of Keke Rosberg’s 1982 world championship-winning Williams FW08 for runs up the Hill alongside team boss James Vowles.

Ex-McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya will get back in an F1 cockpit at Goodwood 2024, this time driving the Williams FW26.

Sky F1 presenter Karun Chandhok will be undoubtedly busy at FOS, set to pilot a variety of models for automobile and F1 fans alike.

Alpine is set to bring three of its Academy drivers to FOS as well. Their F1 reserve driver Jack Doohan, F2 driver Kush Maini and F3’s Sophie Floersch.

Aston Martin will bring supercars to the party with their current F1 driver and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso at the wheel of the new Aston Martin Valiant on Friday, July 12 - yet another world first for the festival.

McLaren's Goodwood commemoration

The Woking-based outfit have also prepared a star-studded lineup to pay tribute to F1 legend Ayrton Senna who tragically lost his life 30 years ago.

The icon's nephew and former F1 driver Bruno Senna will drive the 1991 championship-winning MP4/6 at the festival in memory of his uncle's legacy.

Alongside him will be two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi, who will make a comeback behind the wheel of his McLaren M23, half a century after he drove it to the top of the 1974 drivers' and constructors' championships.

