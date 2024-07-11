F1 News Today: Horner teases PROMOTION as Ricciardo reveals fruitful ‘shifting point’
Christian Horner has failed to rule out a promotion for one Visa Cash App RB driver, amid swirling pressure around Red Bull star Sergio Perez.
Ricciardo reveals RB 'shifting point' as F1 future decision looms
Daniel Ricciardo has described an important upcoming moment in the season, as rumours around his Formula 1 future continue to swirl.
F1 star CONFIRMS Wolff talks amid Hamilton replacement speculation
A Formula 1 star has spoken about the possibility of him joining Mercedes, confirming talks with team principal Toto Wolff have taken place.
McLaren star reveals SHOCK meeting over rival deal
A McLaren Formula 1 star has revealed a meeting he had with Red Bull surrounding a potential partnership.
Stormzy F1 drive plans REVEALED as Brundle given 'gangster' label
Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle has reflected on his surprise at being labelled a 'gangster' by Stormzy during a light-hearted exchange.
Jeremy Clarkson admits 'buttock clenching' obligation to F1 team
Presenter and Formula 1 enthusiast Jeremy Clarkson has revealed the team he supports in F1, after making a British Grand Prix appearance.
Latest News
Verstappen makes a SPLASH with latest project reveal
- 55 minutes ago
F1 boss delivers 'NASTY' Red Bull battle verdict
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton revealed as CATALYST for Brad Pitt F1 movie
- 2 hours ago
F1 duo spark debate after pictures with new ‘team-mates’
- 3 hours ago
Surprise F1 event DROPPED as FIA confirm 2025 calendar
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep