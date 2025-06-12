FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
The FIA have announced the outcome of a series of tests ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix for Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc – one of which could have seen the Monegasque driver disqualified.
At the end of every race a random driver is selected from the top 10 to undergo a series of rigorous tests to check their car is in compliance with the technical regulations, with Leclerc selected after the Spanish GP.
F1 HEADLINES: Vettel in Red Bull return twist as Verstappen quit call made
As usual, the FIA have announced the findings from these tests the following weekend, where physical inspections were carried out on Leclerc’s rear brake system.
One aspect of the inspections in particular could have landed the Ferrari star in trouble, with Article 11.1.2 of the technical regulations stating that ‘the brake system must be designed so that within each circuit, the forces applied to the brake pads are the same magnitude and act as opposing pairs on a given brake disc.
‘Any system or mechanism which can produce systematically or intentionally, asymmetric braking torques for a given axle is forbidden.’
Therefore, if Leclerc’s car was found to be in breach of this during the inspections he would have been disqualified from the Spanish GP.
Thankfully for Leclerc and Ferrari, all inspected components were found to be in compliance with the technical regulations and no penalties were applied.
Leclerc and Ferrari avoid disqualification
Ferrari would have been glad to avoid disqualification after the team’s double disqualification earlier this year at the Chinese Grand Prix.
Both Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc were stripped of their sixth and fifth place finishes, after Leclerc’s car was 1kg under the 800kg car weight limit and Hamilton's plank underneath the car had excessive wear by half a millimetre.
If Leclerc had been disqualified from the Spanish GP it would have been an even costlier loss of points than in China, after he secured third place and a spot on the podium.
The 27-year-old has achieved three podium finishes in 2025 and alongside Hamilton has helped Ferrari rocket up to second in the constructors’ championship ahead of Mercedes and Red Bull.
READ MORE: New F1 2026 calendar leaves MAJOR issue after shake up
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Max Verstappen FIA media absence confirmed at Canadian Grand Prix
- 30 minutes ago
New race added to Canadian Grand Prix schedule after late cancellation
- 1 hour ago
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Mandatory FIA tyre rule issued for Canadian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
- 1
F1 News Today: FIA ruling prompts Max Verstappen exit fears as action taken over 'vile abuse'
- 3 hours ago
F1 2025 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Montreal
- Today 15:03
Most read
FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
- 24 may
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
- 1 june
Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
- 27 may
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june
Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
- 6 june