FIA announce disqualification verdict for THREE F1 drivers at Chinese Grand Prix

The FIA have disqualified three Formula 1 stars following the conclusion of the Chinese Grand Prix, switching up the post-race order.

The final event of the weekend in Shanghai saw McLaren bring home their 50th one-two finish in their history as an F1 team, with Oscar Piastri converting his maiden grand prix pole into another career victory and team-mate Lando Norris coming home just behind him despite experiencing brake issues.

The 56-lap race ran fairly smoothly once lights out occurred at 3pm local time, but Ferrari endured a nerve-wracking moment early on when driver duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton made contact.

Leclerc caught Hamilton's car on the first lap and damaged his SF-25, knocking off his left-side endplate. The issue didn't appear to hamper Ferrari's chances, with the Monegasque driver continuing the race without the part.

Now however, F1's governing body have disqualified both Hamilton and Leclerc alongside another star on the grid.

FIA disqualify both Ferrari drivers at Chinese GP

A few hours after the chequered flag had been waved, Leclerc and Alpine driver Pierre Gasly both had their machinery weighed by the FIA, with the governing body declaring that both cars were under the minimum weight of 800kg.

Both drivers have now been found to have breached Article 4.1 of the FIA technical regulations and as a result, have been disqualified from the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix.

Shortly after Leclerc was summoned to the stewards on Sunday over concerns for Ferrari's breach of the FIA weight regulations, it was announced that the skid wear of the British legend's Ferrari had also been checked according to the team's legality documents, with Hamilton's measurements all under the minimum 9mm thickness required.

As a result, the number 44 driver was required to report to the stewards along with his team representatives over the alleged breach of Article 3.5.9 e) of the FIA regulations.

Now, the FIA have struck Ferrari with a double disqualification, stripping the 40-year-old of his sixth-place finish along with Leclerc's disqualification from P5, meaning the Scuderia leave Shanghai with zero points towards their early championship fight from the second grand prix of the year.

