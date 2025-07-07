Lando Norris at risk of FIA punishment in post-race drama at British GP

Lando Norris could be at risk of an FIA punishment after the McLaren F1 star was forced to apologise during his post-race interview at the British Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old became the 13th British driver to win their home race, after he crossed the finish line first amid the roars of the crowd at Silverstone.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren star FURIOUS as Lando Norris involved in freak accident at Silverstone

Once Norris had leapt out of the cockpit and celebrated with his McLaren team, he joined Jenson Button for the customary post-race interviews with the top three.

When asked by Button about his emotions when he passed the 'Landostand' on the final lap of the British GP, the 25-year-old slipped up and swore - a contentious issue since the FIA's swearing ban.

"Your mind just goes pretty blank. Everything you might think before the race, you forget. The main thing is just don't **** it up, that's rule number one," Norris said after the race.

"The last few laps I was just looking into the crowd. I was just trying to take it all in, enjoy the moment, because it might never happen again. I hope it does. But these are memories that I'll bring with me forever. An incredible achievement."

Norris swears after stunning Silverstone celebrations

Norris is now a British GP winner

The original punishment for F1 drivers who swore could have been a fine of €40,000 (£33,700) for a first offence, and double that plus a ban for a second offence.

However, in May, the FIA reduced this punishment to €5,000 (£4,200) and the potential for a ban was lifted, although more severe penalties could be given for more serious offences.

At the start of the year, Adrien Fourmaux - a driver in FIA sanctioned series the World Rally Championship - was given a €10,000 fine for swearing during a TV interview at Rally Sweden.

Therefore, if Norris is punished, it will likely be a reduced fine rather than a penalty with any sporting implications.

"It's beautiful. Everything I dreamed of, I guess," Norris said of his British GP win.

"Everything I've ever wanted to achieve. Apart from a championship, I think this is as good as it gets in terms of feelings and in terms of achievement, being proud, all of it.

"This is where it all started for me, and now thankfully I've been able to have my go.

"Incredible race, stressful as always, but the support from the fans made the difference today, so I've got to thank them for it all."

