Controversial swearing rules set for change in official FIA statement

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has announced that he is considering making changes to a controversial rule.

The FIA's policing of drivers' speech has been a highly contentious issue since last year across multiple different motorsport series, with Formula 1 having the most high-profile objections.

Max Verstappen protested the rules after qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix last year by refusing to give full answers in his official press conference, instead holding a session outside the room afterwards where he answered journalists' questions.

Drivers at the World Rally Championship's Safari Rally held their own protest, largely refusing to give answers in post-stage interviews, or speaking only in their mother tongue.

Ben Sulayem releases statement on FIA swearing rules

Ben Sulayem finally appears willing to bend on his hard-line stance, posting a graphic on Instagram with the caption: "By listening to one another and working collaboratively, we continue to drive a positive future for the sport we all care so deeply about."

The FIA president has been particularly brash about their zero tolerance policy up till now, even suggesting recently that driver team radios may be banned from being broadcast, if drivers continue to swear.

The official statement on Instagram read: "Following constructive feedback from drivers across our seven FIA world championships, I am considering making improvements to appendix B. As a former rally driver, I understand the demands they face better than most.

"Appendix B is a key part of the international sporting code and is central in helping keep the sport accessible for all our sporting family.

"Humans make the rules and humans can improve the rules. This principle of continuous improvement is something I have always believed in and is at the heart of all we do at the FIA."

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen absence revealed as F1 announce action over Red Bull delay

Related