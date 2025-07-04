Liam Lawson subject to extensive FIA inspection ahead of British Grand Prix

The FIA have revealed that Liam Lawson's F1 car was subject to extensive checks ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix.

The star of Red Bull's junior F1 team, Racing Bulls, secured a career-best finish at last weekend's race in Austria, crossing the line in P6.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton doomed by 'six months of darkness' as Brit reveals Red Bull regret

Not only that, but the 23-year-old was also the highest-finisher of all the Red Bull-backed F1 drivers last time out, after reigning champion Max Verstappen DNF'd, Yuki Tsunoda finished last, and Isack Hadjar secured P12.

As Lawson looks to continue his improved performance following a tumultuous start to his season within Red Bull's ranks, the FIA have revealed his number 30 car was randomly chosen for extensive physical inspections after last weekend's race.

A driver who finished among the top ten is frequently chosen at random for said checks and ahead of this weekend's race at Silverstone, F1's governing body have announced the verdict of the inspection.

The technical delegate's report revealed that Lawson's clutch and clutch torque sensor assemblies were subject to inspection, with all components found to be in compliance with the 2025 technical regulations.

An FIA statement read: "In particular the following points were checked: Clutch assembly examined with no unexpected design or system found that could influence the amount of clutch engagement demanded by the SECU.

"Clutch shaft, sensor and SCM serial numbers were all physically checked against the calibration table supplied by Magcanica, in addition to the calibration checksum.

"Each control sensor and actuator related to the clutch actuator assembly was checked to ensure they are homologated for use with the FIA SECU."

Liam Lawson was dropped as Max Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate after just two F1 races this year

Lawson looking to prove Red Bull wrong

Now the young F1 star can breathe easy knowing his Austrian GP result is safe, he will look to this weekend's main event as a chance to prove he deserves a seat in the sport.

Lawson's rookie team-mate Hadjar has consistently got the better of the Kiwi racer this season, but last weekend's P6 forced Christian Horner and Helmut Marko to pay attention again.

Red Bull dropped Lawson after only two races in the 2025 campaign, demoting him almost immediately back down to their junior team.

As the RB21 has proved tricky for even Verstappen to master this season, Racing Bulls has emerged as the team that allows Red Bull's junior drivers to better get to grips with F1.

Whilst both Lawson and Hadjar want to prove their worth to Horner and the team's management, neither will be scrambling for a promotion to Red Bull's cursed second seat.

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in FIA summons at British Grand Prix

Related