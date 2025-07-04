F1 Practice Today: British Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

The F1 circus heads to the jewel in the UK's motorsport crown this weekend as Silverstone hosts the 2025 British Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has solidified his reputation as king of the legendary circuit following his fairytale win at last year's event with Mercedes, but Sunday's race marks his debut in front of the home crowd in Ferrari red.

Now a record-breaking nine-time race winner at Silverstone alone, Hamilton will be hoping to get the better of not only his team-mate Charles Leclerc, but also his rival home heroes.

The 40-year-old is one of five Brits in the field this weekend, joined by Lando Norris, George Russell, Ollie Bearman and British-Thai driver Alex Albon who considers Silverstone to be 'his second home race'.

British star Norris could have the upper hand for the 12th round of the championship thanks to the support of the home fans as he looks to close the gap even further to fellow McLaren star Oscar Piastri.

The Aussie continues to lead the drivers' standings despite Norris' victory in Austria last weekend, with just 15 points separating the driver duo heading into McLaren's home grand prix.

With changeable weather predicted across the weekend, who will come out on top during the event's practice sessions and how can you tune in to watch them... for FREE?

F1 Practice times - British Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, July 4, 2025) with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (BST) and FP2 later on at 4pm in the UK.

On Saturday, the third and final practice session gets underway at 11:30am for FP3 at Silverstone, leading up to the all-important qualifying session later in the afternoon.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

British Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, July 4 2025

Location Time Local time (BST) 12:30pm Friday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 1:30pm Friday United States (EDT) 7:30am Friday United States (CDT) 6:30am Friday United States (PDT) 4:30am Friday Australia (AEST) 9:30pm Friday Australia (AWST) 7:30pm Friday Australia (ACST) 9:00pm Friday Mexico (CST) 5:30am Friday Japan (JST) 8:30pm Friday South Africa (SAST) 1:30pm Friday Egypt (EEST) 2:30pm Friday China (CST) 7:30pm Friday India (IST) 5:00pm Friday Brazil (BRT) 8:30am Friday Singapore (SGT) 7:30pm Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 2:30pm Friday Turkey (EEST) 2:30pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 3:30pm Friday

British Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP2 - Friday, July 4 2025

Location Time Local time (BST) 4:00pm Friday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 5:00pm Friday United States (EDT) 11:00am Friday United States (CDT) 10:00am Friday United States (PDT) 8:00am Friday Australia (AEST) 1:00am Saturday Australia (AWST) 11:00pm Friday Australia (ACST) 12:30am Saturday Mexico (CST) 9:00am Friday Japan (JST) 12:00am Saturday South Africa (SAST) 5:00pm Friday Egypt (EEST) 6:00pm Friday China (CST) 11:00pm Friday India (IST) 8:30pm Friday Brazil (BRT) 12:00pm Friday Singapore (SGT) 11:00pm Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 6:00pm Friday Turkey (EEST) 6:00pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 7:00pm Friday

British Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP3 - Saturday, July 5 2025

Location Time Local time (BST) 11:30pm Saturday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 12:30am Saturday United States (EDT) 6:30am Saturday United States (CDT) 5:30am Saturday United States (PDT) 3:30am Saturday Australia (AEST) 8:30pm Saturday Australia (AWST) 6:30pm Saturday Australia (ACST) 8:00pm Saturday Mexico (CST) 4:30am Saturday Japan (JST) 7:30pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 12:30pm Saturday Egypt (EEST) 1:30pm Saturday China (CST) 6:30pm Saturday India (IST) 4:00pm Saturday Brazil (BRT) 7:30am Saturday Singapore (SGT) 6:30pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 1:30pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 1:30pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 2:30pm Saturday

How to watch the British Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) *United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*For those in the UK, Channel 4 are once again providing extended British GP coverage throughout the weekend, with live coverage of every session shown FOR FREE.

F1 fans can watch the British Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

