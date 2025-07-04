F1 Practice Today: British Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
The F1 circus heads to the jewel in the UK's motorsport crown this weekend as Silverstone hosts the 2025 British Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton has solidified his reputation as king of the legendary circuit following his fairytale win at last year's event with Mercedes, but Sunday's race marks his debut in front of the home crowd in Ferrari red.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen exit clause 'active' as Red Bull make official driver announcement for British GP
Now a record-breaking nine-time race winner at Silverstone alone, Hamilton will be hoping to get the better of not only his team-mate Charles Leclerc, but also his rival home heroes.
The 40-year-old is one of five Brits in the field this weekend, joined by Lando Norris, George Russell, Ollie Bearman and British-Thai driver Alex Albon who considers Silverstone to be 'his second home race'.
British star Norris could have the upper hand for the 12th round of the championship thanks to the support of the home fans as he looks to close the gap even further to fellow McLaren star Oscar Piastri.
The Aussie continues to lead the drivers' standings despite Norris' victory in Austria last weekend, with just 15 points separating the driver duo heading into McLaren's home grand prix.
With changeable weather predicted across the weekend, who will come out on top during the event's practice sessions and how can you tune in to watch them... for FREE?
F1 Practice times - British Grand Prix
The action will get underway today (Friday, July 4, 2025) with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (BST) and FP2 later on at 4pm in the UK.
On Saturday, the third and final practice session gets underway at 11:30am for FP3 at Silverstone, leading up to the all-important qualifying session later in the afternoon.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
British Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP1 - Friday, July 4 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (BST)
|12:30pm Friday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|1:30pm Friday
|United States (EDT)
|7:30am Friday
|United States (CDT)
|6:30am Friday
|United States (PDT)
|4:30am Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|9:30pm Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|7:30pm Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|9:00pm Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|5:30am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|8:30pm Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|1:30pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|2:30pm Friday
|China (CST)
|7:30pm Friday
|India (IST)
|5:00pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|8:30am Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|7:30pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|2:30pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|2:30pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|3:30pm Friday
British Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP2 - Friday, July 4 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (BST)
|4:00pm Friday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|5:00pm Friday
|United States (EDT)
|11:00am Friday
|United States (CDT)
|10:00am Friday
|United States (PDT)
|8:00am Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|1:00am Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|11:00pm Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|12:30am Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|9:00am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|12:00am Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|5:00pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|6:00pm Friday
|China (CST)
|11:00pm Friday
|India (IST)
|8:30pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|12:00pm Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|11:00pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|6:00pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|6:00pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|7:00pm Friday
British Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP3 - Saturday, July 5 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (BST)
|11:30pm Saturday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|12:30am Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|6:30am Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|5:30am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|3:30am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|8:30pm Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|6:30pm Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|8:00pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|4:30am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|12:30pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|1:30pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|6:30pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|4:00pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|7:30am Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|6:30pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|1:30pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|1:30pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|2:30pm Saturday
How to watch the British Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|*United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For those in the UK, Channel 4 are once again providing extended British GP coverage throughout the weekend, with live coverage of every session shown FOR FREE.
F1 fans can watch the British Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton given new Ferrari role as F1 legend returns to Silverstone
