close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
british gp, silverstone, lewis hamilton, lando norris, alex albon, george russell, ollie bearman, graphic

F1 Practice Today: British Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Practice Today: British Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

british gp, silverstone, lewis hamilton, lando norris, alex albon, george russell, ollie bearman, graphic

The F1 circus heads to the jewel in the UK's motorsport crown this weekend as Silverstone hosts the 2025 British Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has solidified his reputation as king of the legendary circuit following his fairytale win at last year's event with Mercedes, but Sunday's race marks his debut in front of the home crowd in Ferrari red.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen exit clause 'active' as Red Bull make official driver announcement for British GP

Now a record-breaking nine-time race winner at Silverstone alone, Hamilton will be hoping to get the better of not only his team-mate Charles Leclerc, but also his rival home heroes.

The 40-year-old is one of five Brits in the field this weekend, joined by Lando Norris, George Russell, Ollie Bearman and British-Thai driver Alex Albon who considers Silverstone to be 'his second home race'.

British star Norris could have the upper hand for the 12th round of the championship thanks to the support of the home fans as he looks to close the gap even further to fellow McLaren star Oscar Piastri.

The Aussie continues to lead the drivers' standings despite Norris' victory in Austria last weekend, with just 15 points separating the driver duo heading into McLaren's home grand prix.

With changeable weather predicted across the weekend, who will come out on top during the event's practice sessions and how can you tune in to watch them... for FREE?

F1 Practice times - British Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, July 4, 2025) with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (BST) and FP2 later on at 4pm in the UK.

On Saturday, the third and final practice session gets underway at 11:30am for FP3 at Silverstone, leading up to the all-important qualifying session later in the afternoon.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

British Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, July 4 2025

LocationTime
Local time (BST)12:30pm Friday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)1:30pm Friday
United States (EDT)7:30am Friday
United States (CDT)6:30am Friday
United States (PDT)4:30am Friday
Australia (AEST)9:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST)7:30pm Friday
Australia (ACST)9:00pm Friday
Mexico (CST)5:30am Friday
Japan (JST)8:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST)1:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)2:30pm Friday
China (CST)7:30pm Friday
India (IST)5:00pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)8:30am Friday
Singapore (SGT)7:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)2:30pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)2:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)3:30pm Friday

British Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP2 - Friday, July 4 2025

LocationTime
Local time (BST)4:00pm Friday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)5:00pm Friday
United States (EDT)11:00am Friday
United States (CDT)10:00am Friday
United States (PDT)8:00am Friday
Australia (AEST)1:00am Saturday
Australia (AWST)11:00pm Friday
Australia (ACST)12:30am Saturday
Mexico (CST)9:00am Friday
Japan (JST)12:00am Saturday
South Africa (SAST)5:00pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)6:00pm Friday
China (CST)11:00pm Friday
India (IST)8:30pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)12:00pm Friday
Singapore (SGT)11:00pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)6:00pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)6:00pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)7:00pm Friday

British Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP3 - Saturday, July 5 2025

LocationTime
Local time (BST)11:30pm Saturday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)12:30am Saturday
United States (EDT)6:30am Saturday
United States (CDT)5:30am Saturday
United States (PDT)3:30am Saturday
Australia (AEST)8:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST)6:30pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)8:00pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)4:30am Saturday
Japan (JST)7:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)12:30pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)1:30pm Saturday
China (CST)6:30pm Saturday
India (IST)4:00pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)7:30am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)6:30pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)1:30pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)1:30pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)2:30pm Saturday

How to watch the British Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
*United KingdomSky Sports, Channel 4
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*For those in the UK, Channel 4 are once again providing extended British GP coverage throughout the weekend, with live coverage of every session shown FOR FREE.

F1 fans can watch the British Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton given new Ferrari role as F1 legend returns to Silverstone

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari McLaren
Lewis Hamilton confirms Roscoe Ferrari debut
British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton confirms Roscoe Ferrari debut

  • Yesterday 23:51
Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in FIA summons at British Grand Prix
British Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in FIA summons at British Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 21:11

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Verstappen warned off Red Bull switch as Hamilton reveals regret

  • 26 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: New Ferrari role for Hamilton as legend doomed by 'six months of darkness'

  • 1 hour ago
British Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: British Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 2 hours ago
British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton confirms Roscoe Ferrari debut

  • Yesterday 23:51
F1 Social

Max Verstappen F1 theories run wild as champion's jet lands in Italy

  • Yesterday 22:58
F1 News & Gossip

Jos Verstappen retaliates after confident Red Bull exit claims

  • Yesterday 21:55
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july
 FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 14 june
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june
 Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix

  • 16 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x