F1 2025 Standings: Champion surges up the table as Ferrari SOAR

The dramatic Austrian Grand Prix saw a number of drivers and teams making their move in the F1 drivers' and constructors' championship standings.

An early crash between Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen ended both of their races on lap one, meaning the four-time champion now sits 61 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

However, that also helped Verstappen to not pick up any penalty points and avoid a race ban, with the Dutchman now back down to nine in the 12-month period having previously been on the tightrope of 11.

Elsewhere, two-time champion Fernando Alonso has surged up the drivers' championship standings, rising from 16th all the way up to 13th after a brilliant seventh-place finish. He is also now level with 12th-placed Lance Stroll - his Aston Martin team-mate - on 14 points.

In the constructors' championship, Ferrari now hold the position of best of the rest, after third and fourth for their two drivers allowed them to move above Mercedes and into second in the standings.

However, the Maranello outfit are still a mammoth 207 points behind McLaren in the constructors' championship, as the Woking-based outfit continue to dominate the season.

F1 drivers' standings after 2025 Austrian Grand Prix

1. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 216 points

2. Lando Norris | McLaren | 201

3. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 155

4. George Russell | Mercedes | 146

5. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 119

6. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari | 91

7. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes | 63

8. Alex Albon | Williams | 42

9. Esteban Ocon | Haas | 23

10. Nico Hulkenberg | Kick Sauber | 22

11. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | 21

12. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 14

13. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 14

14. Carlos Sainz | Williams | 13

15. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls | 12

16. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 11

17. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull | 10

18. Oliver Bearman | Haas | 6

19. Gabriel Bortoleto | Kick Sauber | 4

20. Franco Colapinto | Alpine | 0

21. Jack Doohan | Alpine | 0



F1 constructors' standings after 2025 Austrian Grand Prix

1. McLaren | 417 points

2. Ferrari | 210

3. Mercedes | 209

4. Red Bull | 162

5. Williams | 55

6. Racing Bulls | 36

7. Haas | 29

8. Aston Martin | 28

9. Sauber | 26

10. Alpine | 11



2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

