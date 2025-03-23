F1 Penalty Points: Verstappen close to ban as rookie star in danger

The stewards at this week's Chinese Grand Prix had a busier Sunday than usual after the race concluded, disqualifying three drivers outright for technical infringements.

However, none of the affected drivers (Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly) will pick up any penalty points on their superlicenses for the disqualifications.

That doesn't mean that none were handed out over the course of the weekend, though. By the conclusion of Sunday's race, Jack Doohan had leapt from no points on Friday night to four points 48 hours later, for example.

His current rate of four penalty points in three F1 weekends would put him on course to be suspended for the Spanish Grand Prix at the start of June - although he's unlikely to keep racking up points so fast, if only because he would probably have been replaced by Franco Colapinto by then who is waiting in the wings at Alpine, although the Enstone outfit have no plans to make such a switch at this stage of the season..

As we've discussed on these pages before, Max Verstappen is close enough to a race ban that he should be looking carefully at any late dives down the inside or rash defensive moves for the next few months.

Below this table are the details of each individual driver's points, what they received them for and when they'll expire. Verstappen, for example, doesn't shed any points until June 30, the same day that Fernando Alonso will lose the last of his eight points.

Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Eight points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 30, 2024 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lando Norris 2 June 30, 2025 October 27, 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix Forcing Lando Norris off track 2 October 27, 2025 November 1, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Being under the minimum VSC delta time 1 November 1, 2025 December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying 1 December 1, 2025 December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri 2 December 8, 2025

Liam Lawson - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas 2 December 1, 2025

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton - Zero points

Charles Leclerc - Zero points



Mercedes

George Russell - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car 1 December 1, 2025

Kimi Antonelli - Zero points



Alpine

Pierre Gasly - Zero points



Jack Doohan - Four points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date March 22, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto 2 March 22, 2026 March 23, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track 2 March 23, 2026

McLaren

Lando Norris - Three points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to slow for double yellow flags 3 December 1, 2025

Oscar Piastri - Four points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date November 2, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Liam Lawson 2 November 2, 2025 December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 December 8, 2025

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso - Eight points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date March 24, 2024 Australian Grand Prix Dangerous driving 3 March 24, 2025 April 20, 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz 3 April 20, 2025 June 30, 2024 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Zhou Guanyu 2 June 30, 2025

Lance Stroll - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date April 21, 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo 2 April 21, 2025 December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Alex Albon 2 December 1, 2025

Haas

Esteban Ocon - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date May 4, 2024 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Unsafe release 1 May 4, 2025 May 26, 2024 Monaco Grand Prix Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly 2 May 26, 2025

Ollie Bearman - Two points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date November 2, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Colliding with Franco Colapinto 2 November 2, 2025

Racing Bulls

Yuki Tsunoda - Zero points

Isack Hadjar - Zero points

Williams

Carlos Sainz - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date May 5, 2024 Miami Grand Prix Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri 1 May 5, 2025

Alex Albon - Two points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen 2 December 1, 2025

