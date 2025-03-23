F1 Penalty Points: Verstappen close to ban as rookie star in danger
F1 Penalty Points: Verstappen close to ban as rookie star in danger
The stewards at this week's Chinese Grand Prix had a busier Sunday than usual after the race concluded, disqualifying three drivers outright for technical infringements.
However, none of the affected drivers (Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly) will pick up any penalty points on their superlicenses for the disqualifications.
That doesn't mean that none were handed out over the course of the weekend, though. By the conclusion of Sunday's race, Jack Doohan had leapt from no points on Friday night to four points 48 hours later, for example.
His current rate of four penalty points in three F1 weekends would put him on course to be suspended for the Spanish Grand Prix at the start of June - although he's unlikely to keep racking up points so fast, if only because he would probably have been replaced by Franco Colapinto by then who is waiting in the wings at Alpine, although the Enstone outfit have no plans to make such a switch at this stage of the season..
As we've discussed on these pages before, Max Verstappen is close enough to a race ban that he should be looking carefully at any late dives down the inside or rash defensive moves for the next few months.
Below this table are the details of each individual driver's points, what they received them for and when they'll expire. Verstappen, for example, doesn't shed any points until June 30, the same day that Fernando Alonso will lose the last of his eight points.
F1 Driver Penalty Points
|Driver
|Team
|Penalty Points
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|8
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|3
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|2
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|2
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|0
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|0
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|0
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|0
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|0
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Eight points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 30, 2024
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lando Norris
|2
|June 30, 2025
|October 27, 2024
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Forcing Lando Norris off track
|2
|October 27, 2025
|November 1, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint
|Being under the minimum VSC delta time
|1
|November 1, 2025
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying
|1
|December 1, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri
|2
|December 8, 2025
Liam Lawson - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas
|2
|December 1, 2025
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton - Zero points
Charles Leclerc - Zero points
Mercedes
George Russell - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car
|1
|December 1, 2025
Kimi Antonelli - Zero points
Alpine
Pierre Gasly - Zero points
Jack Doohan - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|March 22, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix Sprint
|Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto
|2
|March 22, 2026
|March 23, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track
|2
|March 23, 2026
McLaren
Lando Norris - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to slow for double yellow flags
|3
|December 1, 2025
Oscar Piastri - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 2, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Liam Lawson
|2
|November 2, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|December 8, 2025
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso - Eight points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|March 24, 2024
|Australian Grand Prix
|Dangerous driving
|3
|March 24, 2025
|April 20, 2024
|Chinese Grand Prix Sprint
|Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz
|3
|April 20, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Zhou Guanyu
|2
|June 30, 2025
Lance Stroll - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|April 21, 2024
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo
|2
|April 21, 2025
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Alex Albon
|2
|December 1, 2025
Haas
Esteban Ocon - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|May 4, 2024
|Miami Grand Prix Sprint
|Unsafe release
|1
|May 4, 2025
|May 26, 2024
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly
|2
|May 26, 2025
Ollie Bearman - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 2, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Colliding with Franco Colapinto
|2
|November 2, 2025
Racing Bulls
Yuki Tsunoda - Zero points
Isack Hadjar - Zero points
Williams
Carlos Sainz - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|May 5, 2024
|Miami Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri
|1
|May 5, 2025
Alex Albon - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen
|2
|December 1, 2025
Change your timezone:
