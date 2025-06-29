The Austrian Grand Prix is the last race where Max Verstappen could realistically receive a F1 race ban and be forced to miss the upcoming British GP.

Following a collision with George Russell in Barcelona, Verstappen earned three penalty points which placed him on 11 points for the last 12-month period and one away from 12 points - which automatically triggers a race ban.

Penalty points stay on a F1 driver’s FIA super licence for a year until they expire, and Verstappen’s current points tally will not start to drop until June 30, after the Austrian GP.

The four-time world champion avoided the wrath of the stewards at the Canadian GP, but if he steps out of line at the Red Bull Ring he could receive a race ban.

Which incidents could earn Verstappen a F1 race ban?

The FIA published their list of penalty guidelines on Thursday, where they were made public for the first time and have provided an insight into the offences which could result in a penalty point being given.

These penalty guidelines are not a defined set of rules and a specific punishment remains at the discretion of the stewards, but they give an indication of the variety of incidents Verstappen could receive an additional penalty point for.

In qualifying and the race, leaving the track and re-joining in an unsafe manner could see a driver being given one or two penalty points respectively.

Verstappen is one penalty point away from a race ban

Furthermore, a series of driving infringements could land Verstappen in serious trouble, from causing a collision deliberately to driving unnecessarily slowly in a way that could be dangerous.

Infringements under certain racing conditions could also earn Verstappen extra penalty points, ranging from yellow, red and black and orange flag conditions. The most lenient of these would be failing to slow or overtaking another car under single yellow flag conditions which potentially resulting in three penalty points.

On the other end of a scale, failing to adhere to a black and orange flag could lead to a disqualification and a whopping five penalty points, despite the precedent for the most amount of penalty points given at one time being four.

These infringements may not necessarily result in a race ban for Verstappen, as it depends on the hypothetical incident and how the stewards decide to punish it.

Nevertheless, the published guidelines can help viewers understand how and why Verstappen (or any other driver) are given certain penalty points.

