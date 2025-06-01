Max Verstappen facing race BAN as FIA issue additional penalty to Red Bull star

Max Verstappen has moved to the bring of a stunning Formula 1 race ban after Sunday's controversial Spanish Grand Prix.

The Red Bull star was given three penalty points on his FIA superlicence for an incident late in the race, which saw him arrow into the side of George Russell's Mercedes.

Neither was taken out of the race by the incident, or even lost a spot on track, crossing the finish line in fourth and fifth. However, Verstappen was demoted to 10th by race stewards, given a 10-second penalty for causing a collision.

That penalty, and the three penalty points he was handed after the race, mean that a single penalty point next time out in Canada, or in the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, would see him pass the 12-point limit within a 12-month time frame and be suspended for a race.

Verstappen's already slim chances of challenging for the drivers' championship were torn to shreds this weekend, not only by his one-point haul in Barcelona but also the lack of impact of a new technical directive about front wing flexibility – which rivals had hoped would stymie the dominance of McLaren. It did not.

Max Verstappen's penalty points

Position Driver Team Gap Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 30, 2024 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lando Norris 2 June 30, 2025 October 27, 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix Forcing Lando Norris off track 2 October 27, 2025 November 1, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Being under the minimum VSC delta time 1 November 1, 2025 December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying 1 December 1, 2025 December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri 2 December 8, 2025 June 1, 2025 Spanish Grand Prix Causing a collision with George Russell 3 June 1, 2026

F1 Driver Penalty Points

