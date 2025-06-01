Max Verstappen facing race BAN as FIA issue additional penalty to Red Bull star
Max Verstappen has moved to the bring of a stunning Formula 1 race ban after Sunday's controversial Spanish Grand Prix.
The Red Bull star was given three penalty points on his FIA superlicence for an incident late in the race, which saw him arrow into the side of George Russell's Mercedes.
Neither was taken out of the race by the incident, or even lost a spot on track, crossing the finish line in fourth and fifth. However, Verstappen was demoted to 10th by race stewards, given a 10-second penalty for causing a collision.
That penalty, and the three penalty points he was handed after the race, mean that a single penalty point next time out in Canada, or in the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, would see him pass the 12-point limit within a 12-month time frame and be suspended for a race.
Verstappen's already slim chances of challenging for the drivers' championship were torn to shreds this weekend, not only by his one-point haul in Barcelona but also the lack of impact of a new technical directive about front wing flexibility – which rivals had hoped would stymie the dominance of McLaren. It did not.
Max Verstappen's penalty points
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 30, 2024
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lando Norris
|2
|June 30, 2025
|October 27, 2024
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Forcing Lando Norris off track
|2
|October 27, 2025
|November 1, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint
|Being under the minimum VSC delta time
|1
|November 1, 2025
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying
|1
|December 1, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri
|2
|December 8, 2025
|June 1, 2025
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with George Russell
|3
|June 1, 2026
F1 Driver Penalty Points
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|Driver
|Team
|Penalty Points
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|6
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|4
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|2
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|0
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|0
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|0
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|0
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|0
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|0
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
HOT TAKES: 'Max Verstappen is a BULLY' as champion handed 'pathetic' penalty
