close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen facing race BAN as FIA issue additional penalty to Red Bull star

Max Verstappen facing race BAN as FIA issue additional penalty to Red Bull star

Max Verstappen facing race BAN as FIA issue additional penalty to Red Bull star

Max Verstappen facing race BAN as FIA issue additional penalty to Red Bull star

Max Verstappen has moved to the bring of a stunning Formula 1 race ban after Sunday's controversial Spanish Grand Prix.

The Red Bull star was given three penalty points on his FIA superlicence for an incident late in the race, which saw him arrow into the side of George Russell's Mercedes.

READ MORE: F1 champion calls for Max Verstappen disqualification at Spanish Grand Prix

Neither was taken out of the race by the incident, or even lost a spot on track, crossing the finish line in fourth and fifth. However, Verstappen was demoted to 10th by race stewards, given a 10-second penalty for causing a collision.

That penalty, and the three penalty points he was handed after the race, mean that a single penalty point next time out in Canada, or in the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, would see him pass the 12-point limit within a 12-month time frame and be suspended for a race.

Verstappen's already slim chances of challenging for the drivers' championship were torn to shreds this weekend, not only by his one-point haul in Barcelona but also the lack of impact of a new technical directive about front wing flexibility – which rivals had hoped would stymie the dominance of McLaren. It did not.

Max Verstappen's penalty points

Position Driver Team Gap
Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
June 30, 2024 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lando Norris 2 June 30, 2025
October 27, 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix Forcing Lando Norris off track 2 October 27, 2025
November 1, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Being under the minimum VSC delta time 1 November 1, 2025
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying 1 December 1, 2025
December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri 2 December 8, 2025
June 1, 2025 Spanish Grand Prix Causing a collision with George Russell 3 June 1, 2026

F1 Driver Penalty Points

Position Driver Team Gap
Driver Team Penalty Points
Max Verstappen Red Bull 11
Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 6
Jack Doohan Alpine 4
Oscar Piastri McLaren 4
Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 4
Ollie Bearman Haas 4
Lando Norris McLaren 3
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 3
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 2
Carlos Sainz Williams 2
Alex Albon Williams 2
George Russell Mercedes 1
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 0
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0
Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 0
Pierre Gasly Alpine 0
Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 0
Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 0
Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 0
Esteban Ocon Haas 0

HOT TAKES: 'Max Verstappen is a BULLY' as champion handed 'pathetic' penalty

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes McLaren FIA George Russell
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen FUMES as late safety car drama causes chaos at Spanish Grand Prix
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen FUMES as late safety car drama causes chaos at Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Max Verstappen confronts Sky Sports presenter as Red Bull star faces race ban - F1 News Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen facing race BAN as FIA issue additional penalty to Red Bull star

  • 1 hour ago
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago
Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen FUMES as late safety car drama causes chaos at Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Spanish Grand Prix

'Max Verstappen is a BULLY' as champion handed 'pathetic' penalty - Spanish Grand Prix hot takes

  • 3 hours ago
  • 1
FIA

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton hits out at costly FIA ruling at Spanish Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:12
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x