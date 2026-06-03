Aston Martin set for radical new look at Monaco Grand Prix

Aston Martin will move away from their traditional F1 look this weekend

Aston Martin F1 team have unveiled a new look they will be sporting exclusively for this weekend's 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

After a disrupted start to this year's campaign, the F1 championship is now in full flow as the race in the principality kicks off the European leg on the 2026 calendar.

After a reshuffling of the order to align with sensible logistics and the sport's sustainability pledge, the legendary race will take place on the first weekend of June instead of its usual slot in late May.

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After a tricky start to the new regulations cycle for Lawrence Stroll's F1 team, Aston Martin will be showing off a new version of their AMR26, designed by Adrian Newey.

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Aston Martin reveal Monaco GP livery

Ahead of the sixth round of the 2026 campaign, Aston Martin have revealed a new livery in dramatic fashion, dropping a video on social media featuring two-time champion Fernando Alonso.

The campaign focuses on going, 'from rock to racetrack' in celebration of Aston Martin's principal partner Maaden, which will see Alonso and his team-mate Lance Stroll sporting a slightly different livery to usual this weekend.

Both drivers will pilot a car which features a tweaked livery design 'inspired by transformation, materials and craft' in an ode to their collaboration with the Saudi Arabian mining company.

Aston Martin's F1 livery for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Since entering the sport in 2021, Aston Martin's race weekend looks have been synonymous with the classic British Racing Green shade.

In Monaco however, their metallic green shade will be integrated with copper tones for the bespoke livery.

Upon revealing the one-off design via social media, F1 fans were divided, with many noting the design could have taken more of a risk in moving further away from their traditional look.

"Looks nice in the studio render, but I bet it just looks exactly like the normal car on track from the main broadcast camera," wrote one fan, as another complimented the look, saying: "Straight out of a movie."

When is the Monaco Grand Prix?

After two back-to-back sprint race weekends, the Monaco GP will return to regular running.

As a result, two practice sessions will take place on Friday, June 5, before the third and final hour of practice commences on Saturday, June 6, followed by qualifying.

On Sunday, June 7, lights out for the Monaco GP will then take place at 3pm local time (CEST) which is 2pm BST, 9am EDT and 6am PDT.

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