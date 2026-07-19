F1 News Today: Three teams handed FIA penalties, Russell has zero disqualification regrets
F1 News Today: Three teams handed FIA penalties, Russell has zero disqualification regrets
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Three F1 teams have been handed major grid penalties for their drivers at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, the FIA have confirmed.
Lando Norris, Isack Hadjar and Lance Stroll were all among those bringing new parts to Spa, but unfortunately for McLaren, Red Bull and Aston Martin, they all exceeded the permitted amount for the season by doing so.
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George Russell 'owed nothing' after Belgian Grand Prix disqualification
Mercedes F1 star George Russell has spoken out about his disqualification from the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix, which snatched away a race victory for the Brit.
Russell claimed victory ahead of his team-mate Lewis Hamilton at Spa two years ago, but it was brutally snatched away from him in the aftermath.
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F1 Qualifying Results Today: Belgian Grand Prix times and positions
Mercedes F1 star and championship leader Kimi Antonelli clinched pole position at Spa-Francorchamps ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.
He came in ahead of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, although the latter suffered a grid penalty.
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Max Verstappen's manager spotted entering McLaren HQ at Belgian Grand Prix
The manager of four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen was spotted heading into the McLaren motorhome in the Spa paddock at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.
Raymond Vermeulen was snapped paying a visit to the papaya F1 team's temporary home amid rumours that Red Bull's star driver could be on his way out after being a key part of the energy drink giant's F1 family for over a decade.
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Lewis Hamilton calls for Ferrari to 'crack the whip' at Belgian Grand Prix
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton finally secured his first grand prix victory in red last month, but with a title battle in sight, he isn't willing to stop there.
He is still trying to whip his Ferrari team into shape, as they target a first championship of any kind since 2008.
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