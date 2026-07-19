close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Russell and Antonelli in Mercedes race suits against the FIA and F1 blue and white screen backdrop

F1 News Today: Three teams handed FIA penalties, Russell has zero disqualification regrets

Russell and Antonelli in Mercedes race suits against the FIA and F1 blue and white screen backdrop — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Three teams handed FIA penalties, Russell has zero disqualification regrets

All the latest news from the world of F1!

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Three F1 teams have been handed major grid penalties for their drivers at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, the FIA have confirmed.

Lando Norris, Isack Hadjar and Lance Stroll were all among those bringing new parts to Spa, but unfortunately for McLaren, Red Bull and Aston Martin, they all exceeded the permitted amount for the season by doing so.

➡️ READ MORE

George Russell 'owed nothing' after Belgian Grand Prix disqualification

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has spoken out about his disqualification from the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix, which snatched away a race victory for the Brit.

Russell claimed victory ahead of his team-mate Lewis Hamilton at Spa two years ago, but it was brutally snatched away from him in the aftermath.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Qualifying Results Today: Belgian Grand Prix times and positions

Kimi Antonelli claimed pole position in Belgium
Kimi Antonelli claimed pole position in Belgium

Mercedes F1 star and championship leader Kimi Antonelli clinched pole position at Spa-Francorchamps ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

He came in ahead of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, although the latter suffered a grid penalty.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen's manager spotted entering McLaren HQ at Belgian Grand Prix

The manager of four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen was spotted heading into the McLaren motorhome in the Spa paddock at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Raymond Vermeulen was snapped paying a visit to the papaya F1 team's temporary home amid rumours that Red Bull's star driver could be on his way out after being a key part of the energy drink giant's F1 family for over a decade.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton calls for Ferrari to 'crack the whip' at Belgian Grand Prix

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton finally secured his first grand prix victory in red last month, but with a title battle in sight, he isn't willing to stop there.

He is still trying to whip his Ferrari team into shape, as they target a first championship of any kind since 2008.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

F1 George Russell F1 News Today Belgian Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

George Russell fighting with 'one hand behind his back' at Mercedes

George Russell fighting with 'one hand behind his back' at Mercedes

  • Today 09:42
F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Spa

F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Spa

  • 45 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Belgian Grand Prix times and positions

F1 Results Today: Belgian Grand Prix times and positions

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton hunts for 8th title

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton hunts for 8th title

  • 2 hours ago
Aston Martin hit with double FIA penalty as F1 woes continue at Belgian Grand Prix

Aston Martin hit with double FIA penalty as F1 woes continue at Belgian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 3 hours ago

Just in

13:20
F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Spa
12:57
F1 Results Today: Belgian Grand Prix times and positions
11:57
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton hunts for 8th title
11:12
Aston Martin hit with double FIA penalty as F1 woes continue at Belgian Grand Prix
10:27
F1 Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Spa Belgian Grand Prix

F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Spa

45 minutes ago
Aston Martin hit with double FIA penalty as F1 woes continue at Belgian Grand Prix Aston Martin

Aston Martin hit with double FIA penalty as F1 woes continue at Belgian Grand Prix

2 hours ago
F1 Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

3 hours ago
George Russell fighting with 'one hand behind his back' at Mercedes Mercedes

George Russell fighting with 'one hand behind his back' at Mercedes

Today 09:42
Ontdek het op Google Play
x