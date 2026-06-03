FIA announce more F1 rule changes for next year

Further F1 changes are expected in 2027

F1's governing body, the FIA, have announced even more changes to the new regulations set to come into play from 2027.

Ahead of the 2026 campaign, F1's chassis and power unit rules were completely overhauled to usher in a new era of the sport focused on electrification.

The electrical power was tripled meaning there is now an almost 50/50 split between the simplified hybrid electric motor and the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE).

Article continues under video

But as drivers such as four-time champion Max Verstappen have shared their dislike of an overreliance on energy management, the governing body have instead agreed to shift to a 60/40 split from next season.

The move towards 50/50 followed road car trends and as a result, attracted new power unit providers Audi to join the grid, but the German giants are said to be 'resistant' over any financial commitments related to 2027.

And following an FIA commission meeting earlier this week, further changes have been confirmed.

F1 HEADLINES: Monaco Grand Prix renamed as Gucci make $150m gamble

F1 2027 changes proposed after FIA commission meeting

On Tuesday, June 2, F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali and the FIA Single-Seater Director Nikolas Tombazis chaired a meeting of the Formula 1 Commission at the offices of the FIA in London.

Various topics were discussed in what was the second meeting of the year after the first gathering took place during pre-season testing in Bahrain back in February.

And next year's pre-season testing was one of those topics discussed.

Following the meeting in England's capital, the FIA revealed the key topics and changes proposed for the F1 2027 Technical and Sporting Regulations.

A statement from the governing body confirmed the following:

Minor changes were agreed to aerodynamic and bodywork components.

A proposal to increase the number of pre-season test days in 2027 from three days to four days was approved.

Changes to Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) in relation to venues for testing was agreed. This involves limitations on conducting testing at circuits due to hold a race in the subsequent year’s championship.

All regulatory changes are subject to approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC).

READ MORE: Nico Rosberg reveals ugly truth about bitter Lewis Hamilton battle

Related