FIA president pays tribute after death of Formula E team principal Cyril Blais

The motorsport world has been rocked by the sudden passing of Cyril Blais, team principal of the Citroen Formula E Team.

The promoter of the electric racing series announced the devastating news on Monday via an official statement, following internal briefings with the steams on Sunday morning. Blais unexpectedly passed away last week.

He was a highly respected figure within the paddock, having dedicated nearly a decade to the sport. Blais led Monaco Sports Group (MSG), the organisation responsible for managing the Maserati and later Citroen racing teams over the past three seasons.

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Before his promotion in the autumn of 2023 - succeeding James Rossiter - Blais also worked as an engineer at Mahindra. His journey in motorsport began even earlier; after earning a master’s degree in vehicle dynamics, he competed in Formula 3 and Formula 2 for teams such as Manor Motorsport and Arden.

The Formula E community mourns a great loss

The passing of the team principal has left everyone deeply saddened.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "The entire motorsport community is deeply saddened by this tragic news, and Cyril will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to know and work with him.

"He was dedicated to our sport, earning the respect and admiration of colleagues, competitors and friends across the paddock. His passion, determination and belief in his team were evident in all he did.

"Beyond his achievements on track, Cyril will be remembered for the integrity he brought to our sport. He made a lasting impression on everyone who worked alongside him, and his absence will be felt deeply.

"On behalf of myself and the FIA, I extend heartfelt condolences to Cyril’s family, friends and colleagues. Our thoughts are with them during this incredibly difficult time."

An official statement read from Jeff Dodds, Formula E CEO, read: "We are heartbroken by the loss of our colleague and friend, Cyril, and our heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with his family, loved ones and all those who knew him.

"Cyril's passing is a devastating loss for his family, for MSG, Citroen Racing, and for our entire Formula E community.

"We have lost an extraordinary colleague, and someone many of us were proud to call a friend. The entire Formula E paddock is supporting one another through this incredibly difficult period.

To honour his immense contribution to the sport, the Citroen Racing Formula E Team and the wider Formula E community will pay tribute to Cyril’s memory and incredible legacy during this weekend’s Tokyo E-Prix."

GPFans extends its heartfelt condolences to all of Blais' family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

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