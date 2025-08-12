Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet eye up huge investment

Red Bull star Max Verstappen and partner Kelly Piquet are planning to make a significant investment, according to reports.

The pair have been spotted enjoying some much-needed downtime together in Sardinia this weekend, with F1 currently midway through its annual summer break.

Baby Lily and Penelope - whom Piquet previously had with ex-F1 racer Daniil Kvyat - were also on the Italian island as the family were seen soaking up the sunshine.

The holiday comes shortly after Verstappen and Piquet purchased a plot of land at the luxury development Pinheirinho Comporta in Portugal.

And according to the Daily Mail, the couple are planning to build a property there.

According to the above publication, Verstappen has recently spent time with his friends in the upmarket area, which is well-known as a prominent spot for high-end property development.

Verstappen and Piquet have been enjoying their time together this summer

Verstappen's year to forget on the track

While the four-time world champion is loving life away from the track, he has no shortage of problems on it.

He has endured a difficult season at Red Bull, winning just twice in 14 outings to date.

And that form has enabled the likes of McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to emerge as the two most likely to be battling it out for glory come the business end of the season, with Verstappen a long way behind in third position.

It looked for some time that this would be Verstappen's last year at Red Bull, with speculation linking him with a move to rivals Mercedes dominating much of the headlines in recent months.

But the 65-time race winner put an end to the rumours over his future at the Hungarian Grand Prix earlier this month, confirming that he would at least remain in his seat for 2026.

F1 HEADLINES: Major Lewis Hamilton career change tipped as Max Verstappen 'villain' claim emerges

READ MORE: Red Bull driver issue hands Sergio Perez F1 return boost

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

Related