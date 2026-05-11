Nurburgring facing 'White Hell' as snow forecast looms over Verstappen 24 Hours bid
Nurburgring facing 'White Hell' as snow forecast looms over Verstappen 24 Hours bid
The weather could be brutal in Germany this week
Max Verstappen is set to face brutal weather conditions when he competes in the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours race later this week.
The four-time F1 world champion is the star attraction for the gruelling test of speed and endurance, which is a complete weekend sellout for the first time.
But drivers and excited fans alike could be facing an unexpected challenge for mid-May, with snow forecast to hit the circuit.
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Full schedule with session times for this weekend
Snow heading for the Nurburgring
Heavy rain is a constant threat in the Eifel region, but this year even more treacherous conditions could be in play with the German Weather Service (DWD) reporting that a cold front is moving in, bringing cool, moist sea air from the northwest toward Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland.
As a result, temperatures are set to drop sharply. In the higher parts of the Eifel, with a light frost is expected from Monday night into Tuesday morning, with temperatures ranging between 0 and -2 degrees Celsius. Localised snow showers may occur as well, potentially making sections of the asphalt slippery. Even daytime storms in the highlands might mix with some snowfall.
Unpredictable weather ahead
Looking toward the start of race weekend, conditions in the region remain extremely variable. For Wednesday and Thursday, forecasts predict a mix of intermittent to heavy cloud cover, frequent rain showers, and even the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. High-altitude temperatures will likely peak around 9 to 11 degrees Celsius, while nights will see drops to between 1 and 3 degrees. Strong gusts -sometimes reaching speeds up to 70 kilometers per hour in the Pfalz highlands - are also on the radar.
With such unpredictable, wintry conditions, managing tire strategies and vehicle control will be critical for Verstappen and his competitors in this gruelling 24-hour battle.
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