Everything is rosy in F1 at the moment for the dominant Mercedes team, but one of their drivers will be feeling a little on edge heading to Canada.

Mercedes have claimed all four grand prix victories so far, are top of the constructors' championship by 70 points, and have their big upgrades coming next time out in Canada, while their rivals tried (and failed) to catch up using their upgrades last time out.

The development race between now and the end of the season will be fascinating, but there's no doubt that Mercedes right now are on top of everything.

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But George Russell will be sat at home in Monaco desperate to go racing again, after being completely outperformed by his 19-year-old team-mate at last weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

In fact, Kimi Antonelli has claimed the last three grand prix victories, and the last three pole positions, and now holds a comfortable 20-point lead over Russell in the fight for the drivers' championship.

The impressive resurgence from Mercedes' rivals around them, too, has meant that Russell's poor performance compared to his team-mate hasn't just left him in second at the last two race weekends, but down in fourth, and lucky to get that position in Miami after a late incident for Charles Leclerc.

While both Russell and Toto Wolff explained the Miami disaster away as just not being a track that favours the Brit, Russell will be desperately seeking answers as he heads to one of his favourite tracks later this month for the Canadian Grand Prix. And Sky Sports F1's David Croft has said that the race around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve can't come soon enough for Russell.

"I would want Montreal to come next weekend if I was George Russell," Croft told the F1 Show. "I wouldn't want to be waiting a couple of weeks dwelling on what happened in Miami and thinking about how big Canada is now becoming.

"He won there last year. It's a track he's really strong at. I mean, Kimi finished on the podium; it was a very good weekend for Mercedes last year. But if George doesn't beat Kimi with Mercedes upgrades that are coming, and worth quite a bit from what we're led to believe, on a track that he regards as one of his best, and Toto Wolff says is one of his best, then the alarm bells really start to ring for me.

"There's still a long way to go in the season, but this is a massive weekend for George Russell. He needs that commanding performance, but Kimi's on a roll. And I also think, I'm going to go back to Bono [Peter Bonnington], George is not just racing against Kimi. He's racing against what I think is a very good new partnership.

"Karun [Chandhok], you were listening at race control to Bono coaching Kimi lap-by-lap. We heard snippets on the world feed of it. The reassurance that comes from the pit wall, the guidance that comes from the pit wall. He's got an excellent comfort blanket, safety net, coach, advisor, guru, whatever you want to call it, in his corner.

"Bono has been there with championship-winning seasons and knows how to take the pressure of it. He is the perfect man for Kimi Antonelli and this new partnership. It's not just George against Kimi, it's George against a partnership there, and that's going to take some cracking."

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Russell's Canadian GP record

The good news for Russell as he starts to try and close the gap to his team-mate in the standings, is that the Canadian GP is statistically very kind to him.

Russell won the race last year, while in 2024 he claimed a podium alongside Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

In fact, he has achieved top-four finishes in three of his last four visits to Montreal.

There is less data to go off for Antonelli considering this is only his second season in F1, but the young Italian's first career podium came at the Canadian GP last year, when he joined Russell on the podium having finished third.

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Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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