Pitlane carnage after FIGHT breaks out involving F1 star's team

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

The season opener was at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

A huge brawl broke out in the pit lane following the season opener in a racing series last weekend.

The Italian GT Endurance Championship got underway at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, with Alessandro Balzan and Dylan Medler winning the three-hour race in their Ferrari 296 GT3.

But amid a rain-soaked, chaotic event, arguably the main spectacle came after the race, when the crews of the No. 66 Vincenzo Sospiri Lamborghini and the No. 99 Tresor Attempto Audi came to blows.

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Vincenzo Sospiri was a part of the struggling Lola team in the 1997 season, but did not actually qualify for a single race.

His GT racing team have been a bit more successful though, being created in 2001 and still competing to this day.

But at the race this weekend at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, it was the crew of his team that were involved in an astonishing incident, a proper fight in the pitlane featuring around 20 different personnel.

The fight is believed to have started because, with around 20 minutes left in the race, Vincenzo Sospiri Racing's Edoardo Liberati crashed into the back of Tresor Attempto Auid's Alex Aka while the pair were fighting for the race lead.

While Liberati and team-mate Mattia Michelotto were able to carry on in the race and finished 10th, Aka's team were disqualified from the race. It's understood that the crew of Aka's No. 99 Tresor Attempto Audi started the fight, storming over to their rivals' garage.

READ MORE: Ex-F1 star Romain Grosjean in heated confrontation

Italian GT Endurance Championship 2026 season

The season got underway at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli this year, with Balzan and Medler taking the victory.

Following that, the season moves on to Monza in June, before taking to the Imola track in September, the former home of F1's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix which does not feature on this year's calendar.

The tour of Italy's most famous circuits then finishes at Mugello in October, when this year's Italian GT Endurance Championship champion will be crowned.

READ MORE: Bahrain & Saudi GPs could return this year in late F1 calendar swap

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