Mercedes’ secret weapon behind Antonelli title charge revealed

Is this the reason Antonelli is at the top of the drivers' standings?

Mercedes have shed light on the secret weapon that the Silver Arrows and Kimi Antonelli made use of in winning the Miami Grand Prix last time out.

The 19-year-old made history after winning the Japanese GP in March, a victory which sent him straight to the top of the standings and made him the youngest driver ever to lead the championship.

Toto Wolff's F1 squad made it clear during the opening three rounds of the 2026 championship that they were the ones to beat, with Antonelli and team-mate George Russell taking every possible race victory between them.

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And then came the five-week enforced break from the calendar, something which offered teams across the grid valuable time to put their driver lineup and reserve drivers to the test on the simulator.

For the most part, the glamorous world of F1 revolves around the 22 drivers on the grid who have become stars in their own right thanks to Liberty Media and the hit Netflix docuseries 'Drive to Survive'.

But the unsung heroes of an F1 squad are often the simulator drivers who spend hours honing a team's setup, often helping them to grand prix victory across a race weekend.

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How Mercedes' third F1 driver boosted Miami success chances

For 2026, Mercedes have trusted 24-year-old Fred Vesti with the responsibilities of being their official third driver, a role which sees him make the step up from the reserve position he previously held with the Brackley-based squad.

Mercedes and Antonelli were able to enjoy yet another grand prix victory in Miami, a win which yet again saw the Italian star make history by becoming the only driver to turn his first three consecutive pole positions into race wins.

It seems that Antonelli's latest win, which saw him gain a 20-point advantage over Russell in the championship, can in part be put down to Vesti and his serious seat time in the Mercedes simulator.

During an appearance on the Mercedes Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show, the 24-year-old Dane reflected on the Miami GP, saying: "Honestly, I was amazed at how cool the event was. I was there a few years ago, and just how much it's grown in those two years has blown my mind, really. So many fans.

"The show that's being put on is quite cool. And then the race itself was a great Formula 1 race. Probably the best one so far this year in terms of close racing, and the strategy was really cool as well."

When asked how many laps he had done on the simulator to prepare for the race, it was suggested that Vesti had perhaps completed 100. But the real figure showed his dedication to assisting Mercedes and Antonelli with their Miami GP win.

"Closer to a thousand, I think, before Miami," Vesti revealed, before adding: "And also, after. I flew straight back here to Brackley, straight back into the sim."

Vesti will now be busy helping to prepare the Silver Arrows for the next round in Canada, where Antonelli could be faced with a much more competitive team-mate given that Russell has previously prospered at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

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