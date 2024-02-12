Mercedes star receives BIG promotion to F1 team

Mercedes junior Frederik Vesti will step up to be the team’s second reserve driver in 2024 following two seasons in Formula 2 with ART and Prema.

The young driver partners Mick Schumacher in the role, who is unable to completely fulfil the demands due to his World Endurance Championship schedule with Alpine.

Vesti will not be returning to the F2 grid in 2024, having been replaced by the new kid on Mercedes’ block – Andrea Kimi Antonelli, at Prema.

The Dane finished runner-up last season, just 11 points behind eventual champion Theo Pourchaire who won with Vesti’s former outfit ART.

Frederik Vesti could be in contention to replace Lewis Hamilton who leaves the team after 2024

Vesti steps up for Mercedes

The promotion means that he will get the opportunity to cover Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at some weekends this year alongside his European Le Mans commitments with Cool Racing.

Speaking to GPBlog, Mercedes said: “Mick has some clashes with his WEC programme, so we will need two reserves this season.”

Vesti has been a part of the Mercedes junior team for three years and will finally get an opportunity to step up and show them what he is capable of.

If he can impress engineers with his work ethic and speed, he may just be a dark horse candidate for a future Mercedes seat.

