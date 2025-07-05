Red Bull F1 star given black and white flag for ‘driving erratically’ at British GP

Red Bull F1 junior star Liam Lawson was noted by FIA race stewards for an unusual incident during FP3 at Silverstone.

The iconic circuit is once again playing host to the British Grand Prix in F1's 75th anniversary year, and for the first time in history F2, F3 and British F4 are also all taking part as part of the weekend schedule.

Lawson has reinvigorated his F1 career with Racing Bulls in recent weeks, after being axed from the main Red Bull team after just two races in 2025.

However, the young New Zealander was noted by race stewards for 'driving erratically' during the third and final practice session at the British GP, in an unusual scenario.

Lawson tangled with Pierre Gasly, and appeared to hold the Alpine driver up, before the pair drove alongside one another and Lawson bemoaned the former Red Bull driver's actions over team radio.

However, it was Lawson that caught the stewards' attention, and he had a black-and-white flag waved in his direction.

A black-and-white flag is a warning about driving that the stewards believe to be unacceptable, and one more of those would mean a trip to the stewards' room after the session, and potentially a penalty.

As it happened, Lawson kept it clean during the remainder of the session, and will not face any further punishment.

Lawson leaves Red Bull red-faced

Since Lawson was axed after the Chinese GP, he has gone on to score 12 points with Red Bull's sister team.

His replacement Yuki Tsunoda, however, has only picked up seven points in nine race weekends, and remains below both Lawson and Isack Hadjar in the drivers' championship.

The RB21 is clearly not an easy car to drive, but Max Verstappen is currently sat on 155 points up in third having raced in the same car.

With Verstappen's future for 2026 up in the air, Red Bull will be carefully watching the performances of the likes of Tsunoda, Lawson and Hadjar.

