Mercedes F1 boss offers intriguing update on urgency of new Russell contract

Toto Wolff has provided an interesting answer to a question about George Russell's Mercedes future, with his F1 contract up at the end of the season.

The Brit is in his fourth season with the team, and his first as the unquestioned lead driver after the departure of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari over the winter.

The Mercedes man sits fourth in the championship behind Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, having picked up a number of solid podium finishes despite not having the best car on the grid this year.

Russell put in a brilliant lap at the end of Canadian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday to snatch pole from rival Verstappen, both of them beating out the previously dominant McLarens, which led Wolff to be quizzed on the uncertain contract situation.

Wolff opens up on Russell plan

Speaking to Sky Sports, Wolff admitted that there should be some urgency in moving toward a deal, saying: "He’s giving us all the reasons to do that quickly.

"We know what he’s capable of doing and he has been leading this team now since a while. He has the pace and the right attitude. He’s been a Mercedes junior [for] such a long time, and we are on track in doing what we’ve always planned."

Rumours of Mercedes' interest in Verstappen persist with no contract confirmed for Russell next season

The Austrian supremo has seen his Mercedes team claim 125 pole positions since the introduction of the turbo-hybrid era in 2014, yet he still ranked Russell's drive in Montreal as one of the best of the bunch.

"[It’s] right up there," Wolff claimed. "Because if you look at the competitive field, with Max on the medium [tyre] as well, the McLarens, the Ferraris strong, and he was able to pull a lap off. I think he was the only one in the 1m 10s. Very, very, very strong lap from him."

Russell then followed up the impressive qualifying stint with his first grand prix victory of the year, although he still awaits confirmation over whether Mercedes will grant him a new contract for 2026 and beyond.

