Mercedes share crucial date in F1 summer shutdown update

Mercedes have used popular reserve driver Valtteri Bottas to explain their summer shutdown plans, revealing the crucial date of their return.

F1 is currently on its summer break, with no competitive action until the last weekend in August, when the circus heads to Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix.

During the four-week break from the sport, teams have to shut down all of their operations for at least a 14-day period, to ensure that all team members get a proper break and that no team is able to gain a competitive advantage during that time.

Mercedes are heading into that break still without having tied down the long-term futures of driver pairing Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, both of whom are only contracted until the end of this season.

Reserve driver Bottas, meanwhile, has been linked with a move away from the team, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff stating that he will not stand in the way of the Finn gaining a full-time return to F1 with another team.

Now, Bottas has starred in yet another hilarious Instagram video with his Mercedes team, this time explaining what the summer shutdown is and why it is important.

"The summer shutdown is a very important time for the drivers and teams to recharge and reflect on the past," the Finn explained in typical Bottas style.

"The shutdown rules must be observed for 14 days. No F1-related activities are allowed during the 14-day period. The factories must be shut down for the whole break."

Bottas then revealed when his Mercedes team will be taking and ending their shutdown period, citing Monday, August 25 as the return date for the Brackley-based outfit.

When will F1 return?

The Dutch GP will take to our screens after a four-week break from F1 on Sunday, August 31, with practice kicking off the weekend two days earlier.

It will be the penultimate Dutch GP weekend, after Zandvoort was recently confirmed to be being kicked off the calendar after the 2026 event.

FP1 and FP2 will take place on Friday, August 29 before FP3 and qualifying on Saturday, August 30, and the all-important race will be on Sunday, August 31, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's intense championship battle once again taking centre stage.

