Mercedes announce new 'team member' ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix

Mercedes have announced a surprise new 'team member' ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

It has been confirmed that three-time GRAMMY Award-winner, Bad Bunny, has joined forces with the F1 giants and iconic sports brand adidas for a first-of-its-kind event in Puerto Rico.

Development driver Esteban Gutierrez will get behind the wheel of a Silver Arrows machine on August 2 as he takes to the streets of San Juan for a landmark demo run.

It will be the first time in history that an F1 car has taken to the tarmac on the Caribbean island, with the event open to the public free of charge.

Fans will then get the chance to get up a close-up view of the vehicle and enjoy a special exhibit featuring historic racing gear from Mercedes' time in the sport.

The highly-anticipated occasion will also include a sneak preview of a forthcoming product collaboration between adidas Originals, Bad Bunny, and the Mercedes team.

The exciting announcement comes amid rapper Bad Bunny's sold-out residency No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí (I Don't Want to Leave Here) at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will be in action at the Hungaroring this weekend

Russell and Antonelli target upturn in form

Before then, Mercedes fans can tune in to watch George Russell and Kimi Antonelli in action at this weekend's race in Budapest as the pair look to bounce back from a disappointing few days in Belgium last time out.

Russell's poor run of form since winning the Canadian GP in June continued with a fifth-place finish, while Antonelli failed to score a point for the sixth time in his last seven races.

The pair's drop-off in performance has allowed Ferrari to move ahead in the constructors' standings, with McLaren a long way in front of the competition at the top of the order.

Both racers are out of contract at the end of this year, putting them firmly under the microscope amid ongoing speculation that either could soon be replaced by Max Verstappen.

However, with the Dutchman having now confirmed he will be staying with Red Bull in 2026>, the pressure has lifted somewhat going into the second half of the campaign.

