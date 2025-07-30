close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
toto wolff, george russell, kimi antonelli, mercedes, graphic

Russell and Antonelli summoned to Mercedes HQ for ‘emergency meeting’ ahead of Hungarian GP

Russell and Antonelli summoned to Mercedes HQ for ‘emergency meeting’ ahead of Hungarian GP

toto wolff, george russell, kimi antonelli, mercedes, graphic

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli have been summoned to Mercedes’ F1 base in Brackley for an ‘emergency meeting’ ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Despite a fifth place finish for Russell at the Belgian Grand Prix, it was clear that Mercedes had taken a step back in competitiveness at Spa.

Following Sunday’s race, Russell appeared baffled by their lack of pace and claimed they were a tenth away from facing a double Q1 exit on Saturday.

Russell’s team-mate Antonelli fared even worse and was knocked out of both qualifying sessions prematurely last weekend, failing to pick up a single point in Spa.

After a less than ideal weekend, Russell revealed to Sky F1 that Mercedes would be holding a meeting with the Silver Arrows designers and engineers ahead of the final round in Hungary this weekend before F1's summer shutdown.

"We've just had no pace recently, we need to sit down, all of us, we're going to have a big meeting this week with all the designers and engineers to understand the decisions we've made in recent weeks or months and why we've gone backwards.

"Hoping for some improvements in Hungary," the Brit declared.

Motorsport.com further detailed the agenda, reporting that both drivers had been summoned to an 'emergency meeting' at their Brackley base, where Mercedes would attempt to identify the cause of their performance drop-off.

Spa was a difficult weekend for Mercedes

Mercedes suffer 2025 decline

Mercedes suspects that some of the changes made to the car in recent grands prix has destabilised the balance of the car, with their director of trackside engineering Andrew Shovlin still trying to find the specific alteration.

Russell also theorised that the FIA’s flexi-wing directive in Spain may have influenced their downturn in performance, the point in time when he claims Mercedes took a step backwards. However, Shovlin has urged caution on blaming this facet entirely and suggests there are other aspects of the car that have also changed.

Mercedes and Russell started the 2025 season off strong, with the 27-year-old securing three podium finishes in the first four rounds of the campaign.

Antonelli has also enjoyed success, claiming his first F1 pole position in Miami whilst joining Russell on the podium at the Canadian GP.

However, since Montreal, the best result either driver has been able to muster is fifth, as they gradually slip behind Ferrari in the constructors’ standings.

The Scuderia have also introduced upgrades in recent races, bringing a new floor to Austria and a new rear suspension in Belgium, where Charles Leclerc claimed his fifth podium of 2025.

Shovlin highlighted how important the meeting was at Brackley in discerning which changes to make for the Hungarian GP this weekend, and said: "It's possible to change some things ahead of Budapest.

"How much we go in depth will depend on the components we have available. We've changed a lot recently, so meeting with the drivers will be important to analyse everything we've done throughout the year and make sure our efforts are focused on the right areas, without changing things just for the sake of it."

F1 HEADLINES: Toto Wolff issues Mercedes contract update as major rival signing confirmed

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: Marko confirms the real reason why Red Bull sacked Horner

Related

Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli Belgian Grand Prix Hungarian Grand Prix silver arrows
Toto Wolff drops massive Mercedes F1 driver line-up clue
F1 News & Gossip

Toto Wolff drops massive Mercedes F1 driver line-up clue

  • July 28, 2025 12:06
George Russell hits out over Max Verstappen ‘CONSPIRACY’ at Mercedes
Latest F1 News

George Russell hits out over Max Verstappen ‘CONSPIRACY’ at Mercedes

  • July 25, 2025 19:12

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton branded 'complete NUTCASE' as wild youth emerges

  • 47 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

Russell and Antonelli summoned to Mercedes HQ for ‘emergency meeting’ ahead of Hungarian GP

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

McLaren chief Zak Brown shares Christian Horner 'shame' after F1 exit

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Marko issues definitive update over Verstappen Red Bull F1 future

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton concerns issued over 'detrimental' Ferrari memos

  • Today 08:27
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Toto Wolff issues Mercedes contract update as major rival signing confirmed

  • Today 06:57
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

  • 28 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july
 Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER
100.000+ views

Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER

  • 10 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x