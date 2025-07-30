F1 News Today: Toto Wolff issues Mercedes contract update as major rival signing confirmed
Toto Wolff has issued an update over the Mercedes F1 contract saga after Martin Brundle labelled the situation 'embarrassing' for George Russell.
Williams announce major rival swoop as F1 stalwart with ‘unfinished business’ confirms return
Williams have announced the signing and return of an F1 stalwart to their ranks as the Grove-based outfit pull off a major swoop ahead of their rivals, Sauber.
Martin Brundle warns of major change in ‘politics’ at Red Bull
Red Bull should be prepared for major changes following the departure of Christian Horner according to Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle.
Lewis Hamilton's powerful three-word message revealed after Spa shocker
Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli has revealed how Lewis Hamilton was on hand to offer much-needed words of support following a disastrous performance at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.
Red Bull urged to ‘rethink’ Christian Horner replacement as F1 U-turn revealed
Christian Horner’s F1 replacement Laurent Mekies has revealed that he originally urged Red Bull to ‘rethink’ their decision to hire him as team principal.
Daniel Ricciardo snubbed in honest F1 'ability' admission
Axed F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has been snubbed in brutal fashion by a former team-mate during an assessment of his past rivals.
