Daniel Ricciardo snubbed in honest F1 'ability' admission

Axed F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has been snubbed in brutal fashion by a former team-mate during an assessment of his past rivals.

The popular Australian raced at McLaren alongside Lando Norris in 2021 and 2022, before being replaced by countryman Oscar Piastri ahead of the 2023 campaign.

But Ricciardo endured a difficult time at the iconic British outfit, with an emotional win at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix a rare highlight in an otherwise disappointing spell.

Norris and Piastri have since gone on to become one of the sport's most formidable driver pairings, with both embroiled in a fierce battle for their maiden drivers' title this season.

And speaking to Sky Sports F1 at last weekend's Belgian GP, Norris - who also starred with Carlos Sainz at McLaren in the past - admitted his current team-mate is the best racer he has driven alongside since making his breakthrough in 2019.

When asked by Sky F1 presenter Naomi Schiff if Piastri is the toughest competitor he has faced at McLaren so far in his career, Norris responded honestly, admitting: "For sure, because I’m the one that looks at his data the most, that compares things the most.

"His raw speed, his talent, his ability to do things, to level up, to take steps forward when he needs to is better than what I’ve seen from my other team-mates.

"It makes my life tougher but in a good way because it makes me better," he declared.

Lando Norris has ranked Oscar Piastri as his toughest opponent at McLaren so far

Norris highlights Piastri as toughest McLaren rival

Norris and Piastri have enjoyed a largely positive relationship at McLaren, despite neither refusing to give an inch on the track.

And amid an internal fight for the championship within the papaya squad, Norris has opened up on how the duo's relationship has changed since their early days together now that Piastri has emerged as a genuine championship contender.

"It certainly changes," the 25-year old admitted, reflecting on their time as McLaren team-mates.

"He’s probably changed more I would say just because he’s gone from his first time in Formula 1 to his third year but how we work as a team, as team-mates, has not changed.

"Everyone knows we want to beat each other and that’s made my life certainly a little bit tougher," Norris concluded.

Since his own maiden F1 season in 2019, the Brit has opted to stick with McLaren, and up until now, has never been pushed as hard by his papaya opponent.

Having always been the junior star alongside the more experienced signings of Sainz and Ricciardo, Norris perhaps felt he had time on his side to learn the ropes, but as Piastri has gone from strength to strength this season, it looks as if the Aussie youngster could beat the Brit to claiming his first drivers' title.

While Piastri's F1 career continues to soar, Ricciardo's looks to be all but over after the 36-year-old was ditched by Racing Bulls midway through last season.

Although the fan-favourite racer had been linked with a shock comeback to the sport with 2026 newcomers Cadillac, his chances of a return have been assessed as highly unlikely after publicly declaring he wasn't interested.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in tense exchange as late FIA ruling impacts multiple stars

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

Related