McLaren F1 chief issues Norris and Piastri instructions ahead of Belgian GP

McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown has revealed the rules for his two drivers for the Belgian Grand Prix, and heading forward into the summer period.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are involved in a battle for the drivers' championship, with Piastri currently eight points ahead of his British team-mate after Norris won both the Austrian and British Grands Prix.

With no other drivers able to seriously mount a challenge for the title due to McLaren's dominance over their competitors, it looks as though the second half of the season will very much be a battle between the two papaya racers for the championship.

And with McLaren having all but wrapped up the constructors' title, Brown has suggested that the rules regarding the pair racing each other will not change, despite a recent crash at the Canadian GP which ended Norris' race.

"It's the same rules," Brown told F1 media. "Race each other hard, race each other clean, and try and get as many points on the board for the team. Then it's up to them to decide who is in front of who.

"I think the relationship they have is fantastic. We've put a lot of time and effort into building our team and having chemistry within the team, and that starts with the drivers. I think you saw how they handled Canada, how they've conducted themselves, and I see no reason why they can't have a big battle all the way to the end.

"May the best man win, and I'm sure they'll shake hands and congratulate each other. Obviously, both of them want to win, but I see no reason why, knowing the personalities and the way they race, that they can't remain very good team-mates."

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are challenging for the title

Who will win the 2025 championship?

Piastri and Norris share a very friendly, respectful relationship, but the last 12 races of the season may just see a change in that dynamic.

Both are desperate to claim their maiden championship title, and with regulation changes in 2026 set to see a mix up of the competitive order, they may not get a better chance.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen does not have the tools to mount a consistent challenge to Norris and Piastri this year, and he so clinically beat Norris to the title last year.

That experience Norris had of challenging for the title in the latter stages of last season may just help him this year, and he will know that he needs to be more consistent when it counts and maximise the result every weekend.

For Piastri, his lack of championship fight experience may equally be a good thing, as it may stop him from feeling the nerves the closer we get to the end of the season.

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren chief wants FIA meeting as Max Verstappen on brink of Red Bull resurgence

READ MORE: Fans call for driver to be arrested after FLIPPING rival in insane revenge crash

READ MORE: Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn

Related