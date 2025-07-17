Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn
Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn
Cadillac F1 boss Graeme Lowdon has delivered a verdict over whether Daniel Ricciardo could make a return to the sport with the American outfit.
Next season, Cadillac will officially become the 11th team on the grid and with their entry comes two seats that are currently up for grabs as part of their debut driver line-up.
Lowdon himself has teased an official announcement could be on the horizon as the countdown to Cadillac's first race continues, but one star has been at the centre of discussions- former Red Bull driver Ricciardo.
The eight-time grand prix winner became a fan-favourite during his 13 years in the sport, which he spent floating between teams and at times, failing to secure a full-time race seat.
In 2023, Ricciardo was handed a lifeline by Red Bull's junior team which saw him return to the track mid-season, but he met the same fate less than a year later and was dropped by RB after the 2024 Singapore GP.
Though many fans felt the 36-year-old was handed an untimely exit, Ricciardo himself has more than alluded to being at peace with retirement, even denying a return with Cadillac when asked by a fan in December 2024.
But what does Lowdon make of Ricciardo's decision and would he consider trying to talk the Aussie racer round from it?
Lowdon broaches Ricciardo Cadillac contract talks
With rumours swirling over Cadillac's list of potential candidates, Lowdon has been hard at work confirming the American outfits talks with stars such as Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher.
In a recent appearance on The High Performance Podcast however, he finally broached the topic of whether Ricciardo stood a chance of signing with Cadillac.
"Yeah, actually, I think he's publicly said that he's not interested in Formula 1," Lowdon declared.
When further questioned my host Jake Humphrey whether he would try and change the Aussie’s mind, Lowdon responded: "It's not my job."
"If I need to convince someone, then it's the wrong person. You never need to convince a Formula 1 driver to jump in the car."
The British businessman then continued to discuss Ricciardo's mindset, stating he had no problem with his reluctance at coming out of retirement.
When further asked if hearing a driver's own doubts over a return to the sport meant he would not be likely to initiate contract talks, Lowdon concluded: "You know, everyone can make their own mind up. No, definitely not."
