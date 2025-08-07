Daniel Ricciardo has already handed Cadillac their biggest F1 blow yet

Cadillac have been linked with a number of drivers to fill their two seats for 2026, with team principal Graeme Lowdon confirming they have been in talks with several F1 stars.

Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Logan Sargeant, Mick Schumacher and Colton Herta are just some of the names that have been banded about as the new team gets set for their first season in F1.

However, with Lowdon also having confirmed that the team will be wanting at least one driver with proven F1 experience, Cadillac may have already been handed their biggest setback.

With eight grands prix wins and 14 seasons worth of experience, Daniel Ricciardo would surely have been near the top of their list.

Yes his last two ventures in the sport have been failures - he was sacked by McLaren a year early in 2022 while also being released early from his VCARB contract in 2024 - but the fan favourite nature of Ricciardo and his huge social media following makes him one of the most marketable drivers out there.

However, in what must have been a big blow to Lowdon and Cadillac's plans, Ricciardo gave a 'nah I'm done' verdict during a fan event earlier this year when asked about a potential move to the new team.

Daniel Ricciardo had been linked with a move to Cadillac

While he has not officially retired, that comment was taken as an unofficial retirement from F1, and Ricciardo has spent the last few months enjoying himself with holidays, amazing experiences, and advertising his clothing brand, Enchante.

Would Cadillac have wanted Ricciardo?

His level of experience is similar to Cadillac's two main targets Bottas and Perez. In fact, Ricciardo has more career race wins than Perez.

Despite this, however, there is a feeling that both Bottas and Perez are more sought after than Ricciardo. For Perez, it's because his last big-team drive was only last season with Red Bull, but that can't be said of Bottas.

The Finnish driver was languishing in the midfield with Alfa Romeo/Sauber for three seasons, before being ditched by the Hinwil-based outfit last year for not scoring a single point across 24 race weekends.

On top of this, Ricciardo's presence as a paddock favourite among fans would surely bring a lot more interest and sponsors to the new Cadillac team, something that could be vital in their first couple of years on the grid.

A driver pairing of Perez and Ricciardo would have been a mouthwatering prospect for the new team, so it must be considered that the Australian was a genuine option for them before his rather dismissive response at that fan event.

Daniel Ricciardo is an eight-time grand prix winner

Where will Ricciardo race next?

Now 36 years of age, Ricciardo is extremely unlikely to make a full-time return to F1. However, the lack of an official retirement suggests that the Australian still has a love for racing.

So where might he end up next? Well the honey badger has been linked with a move to American racing series IndyCar and NASCAR, while the Australian Supercars Championship have already expressed their desire at snapping him up.

The way in which his F1 career ended midway through 2024 meant that Ricciardo was not given a proper send-off, with the news being announced in between races that Liam Lawson would replace him.

So could Red Bull or their junior team offer the Australian a one-off race comeback to be able to thank him for all of his efforts over the years?

For now, however, it appears that Ricciardo is very much enjoying his life away from racing, spending time with his friends and family.

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton change demanded as Ferrari star's fate sealed

READ MORE: Alpine issue Colapinto health update after testing crash

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test

Related