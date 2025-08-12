'Watch this space' - F1 boss teases Valtteri Bottas return

Valtteri Bottas’ F1 return has been teased by a team boss amid rumours about the Finn's comeback.

The 35-year-old was forced to sit out the 2025 season after being axed from Sauber, and has spent the year as Mercedes’ third/reserve driver.

However, Bottas has been targeting a return to the grid for 2026, with names such as Cadillac and Alpine emerging as contenders for his signature.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff reviewed Bottas’ performance in the team’s 2025 F1 mid-season review on YouTube, where he teased the likelihood of a comeback to the sport for his driver.

“Obviously Valtteri has been part of the Mercedes family for a long, long time,” Wolff said.

“He is a driver, where if one of our drivers was to have fish poising you put him in the car and he’s going to be absolutely on pace. That’s great to know - that your reserve and third driver is as quick as it gets.

“Obviously with Valtteri he deserves a race seat. Hopefully that door is going to open. Watch this space.”

Wolff supports Bottas return

Will Bottas return to F1?

An 11th team will join the F1 grid in 2026, with American manufacturer Cadillac offering two more seats for drivers in the sport.

While Cadillac are yet to officially confirm their driver lineup for next year, Bottas has allegedly agreed to the terms of his contract; but reportedly nothing has been signed as of yet.

Sergio Perez also remains an option for the new team, although it appears more of the hype surrounds the Mercedes reserve driver, with Felipe Drugovich another contender for the second seat.

Elsewhere for Bottas, Alpine have emerged as an option for next year, after a woeful season for the Enstone-based outfit who have struggled to find a stable driver for their second seat.

An underperforming Jack Doohan was axed from Alpine ahead of Imola, but his replacement Franco Colapinto is still yet to score a point and recently crashed during Pirelli’s 2026 tyre test.

Regardless of the team he chooses, Bottas is clearly a sought after figure for the F1 grid and remains supported by Mercedes boss Wolff.

