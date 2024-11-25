F1 confirm agreement over NEW team in shock statement
F1 confirm agreement over NEW team in shock statement
Formula 1 have released an official statement confirming that an agreement has been reached for an 11th team to join the F1 grid from 2026.
Andretti Global have been pushing for an F1 entry for a number of years, with their bid late last year initially granted by the FIA, but pushed back by Formula One Management over concerns about how much value the entry would bring.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen delivers championship DIG as FIA penalty verdict announced
READ MORE: Verstappen set for MAJOR loss after championship win
Now, a year on, F1 have confirmed that a new General Motors-Cadillac entry bid has been successful, and that an agreement has been reached following talks at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
It means that there will be an 11th team on the F1 grid in 2026, named GM/Cadillac, before General Motors support the new outfit at a later date with the production of their own power units.
GM/Cadillac to join F1 grid
Following the faltering of the original Andretti bid, CEO Michael Andretti stepped away from the project, and was replaced at the helm by Dan Towriss.
In their official statement, F1 made it clear that 'operational milestones' had been reached since the initial rejection, and that it became clear that the entry bid would be led by the GM/Cadillac name, rather than Andretti.
Outgoing Liberty Media CEO and president Greg Maffei said on the agreement: "With Formula 1’s continued growth plans in the US, we have always believed that welcoming an impressive US brand like GM/Cadillac to the grid and GM as a future power unit supplier could bring additional value and interest to the sport.
"We credit the leadership of General Motors and their partners with significant progress in their readiness to enter Formula 1. We are excited to move forward with the application process for the GM/Cadillac team to enter the championship in 2026."
Meanwhile, Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of F1 said: "General Motors and Cadillac’s commitment to this project is an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport.
"We look forward to seeing the progress and growth of this entry, certain of the full collaboration and support of all the parties involved."
READ MORE: Red Bull championship bid FAILING as F1 team DEMOTED
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner pays EMOTIONAL tribute to wife Geri in Red Bull investigation admission
- 27 minutes ago
F1 confirm agreement over NEW team in shock statement
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen delivers championship DIG as FIA penalty verdict announced
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen set for MAJOR loss after championship win
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton reveals biggest dream as champion discusses RETIREMENT
- 3 hours ago
F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Lusail
- Today 16:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec