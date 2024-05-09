close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
New INVESTIGATION launched into F1's Andretti rejection

New INVESTIGATION launched into F1's Andretti rejection

New INVESTIGATION launched into F1's Andretti rejection

New INVESTIGATION launched into F1's Andretti rejection

The fallout from Andretti Global's failed attempt to join the Formula 1 grid is set to rumble on, with an investigation into the rejection now set to be launched.

An initial bid for Andretti to enter the sport in 2026 was rejected earlier this year by Formula One Management (FOM), who claimed that the addition of an 11th team would not substantially benefit the championship.

READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped to be REPLACED before next race

The team, owned by former F1 driver Michael Andretti, has already opened a Silverstone facility, with Michael's father Mario revealing at the Miami Grand Prix that they are pushing ahead with their plans in spite of their unsuccessful bid.

F1 chief Stefano Domenicali may have questions to answer
Mario Andretti has revealed the team are moving ahead with their plans

Questions being asked on Andretti bid

Questions are now being asked of F1 bosses by Jim Jordan - chairman of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee - who is demanding more clarity on the exact reasons behind the decision, according to reports.

In a letter addressed to Greg Maffei, the president and CEO of Liberty Media, and Stefano Domenicali, the president and CEO of Formula One Group, Jordan has requested a number of documents and accused the sport's bosses of 'anti-competitive conduct'.

The letter, supposedly obtained by NBC News, reads: "Delaying Andretti Cadillac’s entry into Formula One for even one year will harm American consumers to benefit failing Formula One teams.

“Limiting the number of teams in Formula One will increase the price of sponsoring or buying into an existing Formula One team.

"As the Committee examines this matter and considers potential legislation around the structure and competition of sports leagues, we write to request a staff-level briefing on the decision to deny Andretti Cadillac’s application to join Formula One.”

READ MORE: Marko takes thinly-veiled swipe at Newey following Red Bull exit

Related

Miami Grand Prix Stefano Domenicali Formula One Management Michael Andretti Mario Andretti Andretti Global
Andretti names dream date for team's F1 debut
F1 News & Gossip

Andretti names dream date for team's F1 debut

  • May 2, 2024 13:57
F1 legend OFFENDED by F1's rejection of Andretti's bid
Latest F1 News

F1 legend OFFENDED by F1's rejection of Andretti's bid

  • April 23, 2024 11:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Former F1 racer BERATES potential rule change

  • 15 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Horner takes BRUTAL swipe at Mercedes boss Wolff

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen makes ‘one-man team’ claim after ‘incredible’ Newey departure

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

New INVESTIGATION launched into F1's Andretti rejection

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

FIA in disarray as MASS EXODUS continues

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Newey in EMOTIONAL tribute as Marko hints at Verstappen team change

  • Today 05:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x