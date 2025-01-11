F1 team announce exciting signing as new lineup takes shape

A new signing has been announced by General Motors, as the Cadillac-named team starts preparations to join the Formula 1 grid in 2026.

The bid to become the 11th team on the F1 grid has been successfully accepted by Formula One Management (FOM) and the FIA, following a previous pushback on an Andretti-led bid.

While this new team will still feature a large Andretti influence, with Mario Andretti being a director on the board, it is mainly led by the Cadillac name, with General Motors supplying power units for the new team from 2028 onwards.

In the initial few seasons, Ferrari will supply the GM/Cadillac team with engines, it has recently been confirmed.

GM/Cadillac will join the F1 grid in 2026

General Motors confirm key F1 signing

Now, General Motors appear to be pressing on with their project, officially opening a new company together with TWG Motorsports to start building F1 power units.

The new company has been labelled GM Performance Power Units LLC, with GM stalwart Russ O'Blenes appointed CEO of the new engine company in an exciting signing ahead of their inclusion onto the F1 grid, given his extensive experience.

"We’re delighted to welcome Russ to this pivotal role," Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports said in an official statement.

"His expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we lay the foundation for Cadillac’s Formula 1 journey. Together with team principal Graeme Lowdon, they will lead the team in setting new standards of performance and innovation in the sport.

O'Blenes himself said of his new position: "I am truly excited to have the opportunity to build and lead the team that will bring an American built F1 power unit to the grid.

"GM PPU is currently ramping up its team and is hiring in all areas of the business."

