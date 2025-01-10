Red Bull F1 race seat verdict revealed after key Ricciardo victory

Discussions over Red Bull's Formula 1 driver lineup have raised questions regarding why junior team star Yuki Tsunoda was not handed a promotion for 2025.

The 24-year-old has time and time again proven to VCARB and Red Bull bosses that he is capable of beating his numerous team-mates, with his 2024 victory over Daniel Ricciardo declared as the fan-favourite was permanently axed from the junior outfit.

Ricciardo may have been beaten by Tsunoda in the eyes of the team bosses yet the driver duo were evenly matched, with Tsunoda finishing ahead of his team-mate on nine occasions in 2024.

The Aussie racer was perhaps handed a premature exit however as he also managed to finish ahead of Tsunoda eight times, with their only other grand prix result as team-mates landing both stars with a DNF.

Regardless of the stats, Ricciardo's overall form failed to impress VCARB, with the team opting to replace him with junior driver Liam Lawson, who has now leapfrogged Tsunoda and been handed a promotion to race for Red Bull this season.

Daniel Ricciardo was dropped from VCARB, and has seemingly retired from F1

Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda both fought hard to replace Sergio Perez

Red Bull star reveals crucial F1 team decision

There were times last year when even Ricciardo looked to be in with a chance of reuniting with his old team-mate Max Verstappen at Red Bull, but the decision has been confirmed ahead of this season to partner his replacement Lawson with the Dutchman instead.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Formula For Success podcast, former F1 driver David Coulthard revealed his thoughts on Red Bull's decision to hand Lawson the promotion and snub Tsunoda.

"Yuki understandably disappointed that, having had a very strong season, that he wasn't given the chance at Red Bull Racing," Coulthard said.

"But I guess ultimately, for Red Bull, they asked the question, 'Do they think he's a future world champion? Do they think he's a Max beater?' This isn't opinions. This is facts.

"They've got all the data on him. You could say, if Yuki had better options outside of what is now the renamed Racing Bulls team, then he would have taken it."

