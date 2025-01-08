Ricciardo named in STUNNING Red Bull partnership decision

Daniel Ricciardo has been named by Max Verstappen in a stunning Red Bull partnership decision.

The Aussie star exited F1 in 2024, following a dismal result at the Singapore Grand Prix where he placed P18 and last of the remaining runners.

Throughout the season, Ricciardo was consistently outpaced by his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who acquired the main bulk of points at VCARB, which only enhanced replacement rumours.

However, it was not until Singapore that Ricciardo received an official axe, and was replaced by Red Bull bound star Liam Lawson.

Daniel Ricciardo endured a disappointing return to F1

Daniel Ricciardo was axed after the 2024 Singapore GP

Verstappen gives Ricciardo major boost

Following his return to the Red Bull family in 2023, Ricciardo targeted a seat at the top team on the basis that Sergio Perez failed to perform.

Whilst Perez’s struggles did materialise in 2024, Ricciardo did not demonstrate his previous ability or that he was the right choice to replace the Mexican driver.

However, the 35-year-old has received a major boost from his former team-mate Verstappen, as he assessed who his best team-mate has been over his Red Bull career.

Verstappen has raced alongside a variety of drivers including Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Perez, all of which he has dominated, and recently described Ricciardo as the best of them all during their time as team-mates from 2016 until 2018.

Discussing his former team-mate in an interview with Blick, Verstappen revealed he learnt the most from Ricciardo when the pair were evenly matched at the team.

“Definitely Daniel Ricciardo, I was able to learn the most from him. I absorbed a lot and incorporated it into my experiences,” Verstappen said.

