Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on his true feeling towards former team-mate Max Verstappen.

The pair spent three years together at Red Bull between 2016-2018, before Ricciardo made the shock switch to Renault ahead of the 2019 campaign.

The Australian, however, failed to kick on, spending two disappointing years at the French outfit before being outperformed by a fresh-faced Lando Norris at McLaren.

The fan favourite took some time away from the track following that spell before being offered a lifeline by Racing Bulls (then Visa Cash App RB) in 2023.

He was unceremoniously dumped by the team last September, signalling the end of his time in the sport.

Ricciardo has been forced to watch on as Verstappen established himself as one of F1's all-time greats, but the 36-year-old holds no ill-feeling towards his former colleague, insisting he has nothing but admiration for the Dutchman.

Speaking during Ray White's Connect Conference, he said: "I've seen Max become world champion four times, four times! You could almost lose count.

"It's so many now. I feel proud, which is great, because he was a team-mate of mine.

"He's someone I shared a lot of track time with, and he achieved that."

Daniel Ricciardo (right) spent three seasons alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull

Ricciardo reflects on special Monaco victory

Ricciardo also recalled some of his most memorable moments in the sport as he looked back with pride on what he accomplished.

He said: "Sometimes I think about things like winning in Monaco, and I think, 'Did that really happen?'

"I've always loved racing, but I never imagined I'd have the career I've had, or that I'd make it to F1."

There has been much speculation over the eight-time race winner's future ever since his departure, with the likes of 2026 debutants Cadillac previously touted as a potential landing spot.

However, Ricciardo has now accepted that his time in F1 is up, and has instead opted to divert most of his attention towards promoting his clothing range, Enchante.

He has also spent some time travelling and trying out new experiences as embraces life outside the high-pressure world of motor sport.

