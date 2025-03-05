Daniel Ricciardo claims most dominant victory of his career

Daniel Ricciardo has been issued a comprehensive verdict about his best Formula 1 victory.

The Australian is currently out of the sport, having been replaced by Red Bull's sister team midway through 2024, and not having any viable options left on the grid for a 2025 drive.

While rumours have circulated about a potential return for the 35-year-old with the new Cadillac team that are entering the sport in 2026, this seems unlikely with Ricciardo having been terminated early from two contracts in the last three seasons.

On top of this, Ricciardo was recently reported saying "I'm done", when asked about a return to the F1 grid, although he has not officially retired.

Ricciardo spent the majority of his career within the Red Bull family, driving with the main team between 2014-2018, where he claimed seven of his eight career grand prix victories.

Daniel Ricciardo was replaced by Liam Lawson in 2024

Daniel Ricciardo won the 2018 Monaco GP in spectacular style

Daniel Ricciardo's 2018 Monaco victory

Now, a comprehensive verdict has been handed down surrounding the Australian's time with Red Bull.

Ricciardo managed a third-place finish in the drivers' championship standings on two occasions with the Milton Keynes-based team, and remains the only team-mate to beat Max Verstappen across a full season in the Dutchman's career, earning that achievement in 2017.

Ricciardo only actually managed one race victory in that season, however, with his final season at Red Bull succeeding it, where the Australian managed to claim two stunning grand prix victories.

Now, his win at the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix has been handed a huge victory, claiming 68 per cent of the vote in a GPFans poll that asked readers to pick Ricciardo's best F1 win.

Ricciardo managed a wounded car from lap 28 onwards in that race, following an MGU-K failure which caused him to have 25 per cent less horsepower for the remainder of the race. However, having built a hefty gap, Ricciardo still managed to fend off Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton behind for the win.

The fan favourite even dived in the famous Monaco swimming pool for good measure, in a picture that has become iconic in F1.

His only victory with McLaren at the 2021 Italian GP received 11 per cent of the vote, while his only other victory from the 2018 season in China came third with six per cent of the readers' vote.

