Ricciardo delivers HEARTBREAKING news in Drive to Survive

Fan favourite Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has delivered a heartbreaking statement during a candid discussion in the latest season of Drive to Survive.

The hit Netflix docuseries which catapulted Ricciardo to the height of his popularity in the sport will release its seventh series to the public later this week on March 7.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo in F1 lineup talks as Horner issues Red Bull UPDATE

READ MORE: SHOCK Verstappen Aston Martin transfer verdict issued

F1 fans have been starved of racing action since the 2024 season finale in December, but in just 10 days, the pinnacle of motorsport will return with the Australian Grand Prix kicking off the 2025 campaign.

Ricciardo is one of many unlikely drivers who have not secured a coveted seat on the grid this year, although it was to be expected for the Aussie racer after he was dropped by Red Bull's junior team VCARB last season with just six races to go.

The 35-year-old has dipped in and out of the Red Bull family since even before his debut full-time F1 season in 2012, eventually signing to race for Christian Horner's outfit in 2014.

READ MORE: Newey's first priorities revealed as SHOCK F1 transfer made official

Daniel Ricciardo was dropped from VCARB in 2024

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were F1 team-mates between 2016-2018

Ricciardo addresses dream Verstappen reunion

Last season, Ricciardo returned to F1 with a full-time seat as part of the Red Bull junior team, Racing Bulls.

The fan favourite partnered Yuki Tsunoda but sadly, Ricciardo met the same fate as many of Tsunoda's previous team-mates, after the Japanese racer was chosen to remain with the team and fight for a Red Bull promotion, alongside Ricciardo's replacement Liam Lawson.

The mid-season driver swap will no doubt feature heavily in the upcoming season of Drive to Survive, and now, reports have surfaced following a series preview shown to media outlets over Ricciardo's appearances in what could be his final appearances in the show.

Season seven of Drive to Survive will air on March 7

Ahead of the full release of season seven, Ricciardo fans may need to brace themselves to say goodbye to the beloved driver after reports of his emotional episodes have surfaced.

Sharing his heartbreak over his F1 future prospects, Ricciardo spoke to the DTS team, saying: "I would love to be team-mates with Max again and complete that fairytale story, but it’s not going to happen by thinking about it, I have to go and action it."

READ MORE: Kelly Piquet announces Verstappen family update after ADORABLE new arrival