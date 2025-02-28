Netflix unveil STUNNING Drive To Survive trailer after testing drama

As pre-season testing wrapped up in Bahrain on Friday afternoon, Formula 1 fans were treated to another exciting preview.

After three days of running at the Bahrain International Circuit, with teams revealing their 2025 machines for the first time just two weeks before the season proper kicks off in Melbourne.

Netflix have officially released their main trailer for the seventh season of breakout documentary show Drive To Survive, ahead of its release in a week's time on Friday, 7th March.

The new season of the show will focus, naturally, on the 2024 F1 season, one of the most dramatic and turbulent in years.